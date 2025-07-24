Guggenheim Securities Hires Bradley Canino To Expand Healthcare Equity Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Bradley Canino has joined the firm's Healthcare equity research department as a Managing Director and Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst, where he will focus on covering the oncology industry. Mr. Canino is based in Guggenheim's New York office.

Mr. Canino joins Guggenheim with more than a decade of experience in the healthcare equity research industry, having most recently served as a Director and Biotechnology Equity Research Analyst at Stifel Financial Corp., where he covered small-cap and mid-cap biotechnology companies with a focus on precision oncology and medicines. Prior to Stifel, Mr. Canino served as a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Credit Suisse with a primary focus on oncology companies. Mr. Canino began his career in biotechnology equity research at UBS.

“We are excited to welcome Bradley to Guggenheim,” said Stefano Natella, Head of Equities at Guggenheim Securities.“Bradley's extensive industry knowledge of the oncology space makes him a strong addition to our leading healthcare equity research department. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Canino earned his B.S. in accounting and his MBA from Le Moyne College.

