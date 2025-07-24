The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Heartland Animal Shelter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Animal Shelter collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

On June 4th, the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with Heartland Animal Shelter for a hands-on volunteer initiative aimed at enhancing the well-being of shelter dogs. Heartland Animal Shelter, whose mission is to provide compassionate care and find forever homes for homeless pets, joined volunteers at an on-site event to assemble over 100“busy boxes” - engaging activity kits filled with treats. In preparation, the Foundation also hosted a supply drive to collect materials for the kits.

As a special guest, Heartland Animal Shelter brought along Miss Marple, a sweet and curious rescue dog who has since been adopted. Her presence was a heartwarming reminder of the lives positively impacted by events like this.

"It means so much to know these busy boxes will brighten the days of Heartland's dogs. While they wait for their forever homes, enrichment helps them stay happy, engaged, and hopeful," said Laura Heisinger a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation. The project underscored the importance of mental stimulation for shelter animals, helping to reduce stress and promote adoptability.

This initiative provided much-needed enrichment tools for the canine residents of Heartland Animal Shelter, helping to improve their quality of life during their stay and supporting the shelter's mission of compassion and care.

To learn more about Heartland Animal Shelter, please visit:

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: ...

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: