Martin Marietta Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at . The conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 3532349. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection. An on-demand replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be available for one year.
Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit or .
Investor Contact:
Jacklyn Rooker
Vice President, Investor Relations
(919) 510-4736
