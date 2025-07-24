Estartup Lists Exclusive Portfolio Of 950+ Llege Domains For Sale To Highest Offer By August 1--No Reserve

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is a one-time opportunity to acquire an unmatched set of student-focused domain assets," said Danny Biggs, spokesperson for eStartup. "Whether you're building an education startup, launching a student lifestyle brand, or targeting campus culture, these domains deliver instant branding for those targeting students, educators, entrepreneurs, and online learners."

The .college extension is gaining traction as an alternative to .edu and .org-open to anyone and highly adaptable for both educational and commercial use.

Portfolio Highlights (GoValue Valuations):



Hire – $3,601

Chill – $3,289

Cost – $3,261

Workshop – $3,249

Offers – $3,025

Capstone – $2,926

Publicity – $2,854 Entrepreneurs – $1,909

The full portfolio carries a combined valuation exceeding $450,000 , highlighting the commercial strength of these domains in the growing .college namespace. In this exclusive offering, eStartup is letting the market decide the price. This sale will go to the highest confirmed offer with no reserve. To protect both sides, the transaction will take place through an escrow service. Unlike .edu domains, .college is unrestricted -open to any business, platform, or creator with a connection to the student experience or academic ecosystem.

Key Categories Covered:



Career & Hiring : Hire, Hiring, Advisors, Workshops

Student Life & Culture : Laundry, Nightlife, Swim, Chill

Commerce & Branding : Tees, Dropship, Giftcards, Offers

Education & Innovation : Capstone, Incubator, Politics, Train Institutions & Acronyms : RPI, NEU, UNC, CSI, WWC

"The .college extension is poised for breakout use," added Biggs. "This portfolio is ideal for builders who want to own the front door of the digital future."

About eStartup

eStartup is a digital asset company specializing in the acquisition, development, and sale of premium domain portfolios. Focused on the future of branding and web presence, eStartup helps startups and established companies secure meaningful, high-impact domain names.

View the full domain list and submit your offer at:

Media contact:

Danny Biggs

Cell: (404) 770-0770

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE eStartup