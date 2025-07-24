Estartup Lists Exclusive Portfolio Of 950+ Llege Domains For Sale To Highest Offer By August 1--No Reserve
The .college extension is gaining traction as an alternative to .edu and .org-open to anyone and highly adaptable for both educational and commercial use.
Portfolio Highlights (GoValue Valuations):
-
Hire – $3,601
Chill – $3,289
Cost – $3,261
Workshop – $3,249
Offers – $3,025
Capstone – $2,926
Publicity – $2,854
Entrepreneurs – $1,909
The full portfolio carries a combined valuation exceeding $450,000 , highlighting the commercial strength of these domains in the growing .college namespace. In this exclusive offering, eStartup is letting the market decide the price. This sale will go to the highest confirmed offer with no reserve. To protect both sides, the transaction will take place through an escrow service. Unlike .edu domains, .college is unrestricted -open to any business, platform, or creator with a connection to the student experience or academic ecosystem.
Key Categories Covered:
-
Career & Hiring : Hire, Hiring, Advisors, Workshops
Student Life & Culture : Laundry, Nightlife, Swim, Chill
Commerce & Branding : Tees, Dropship, Giftcards, Offers
Education & Innovation : Capstone, Incubator, Politics, Train
Institutions & Acronyms : RPI, NEU, UNC, CSI, WWC
"The .college extension is poised for breakout use," added Biggs. "This portfolio is ideal for builders who want to own the front door of the digital future."
About eStartup
eStartup is a digital asset company specializing in the acquisition, development, and sale of premium domain portfolios. Focused on the future of branding and web presence, eStartup helps startups and established companies secure meaningful, high-impact domain names.
View the full domain list and submit your offer at:
Media contact:
Danny Biggs
Cell: (404) 770-0770
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE eStartup
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment