Axiom's Legal Talent Bench Now Features 850+ AI Lawyers And Legal Professionals

Axiom's industry-leading AI bench of AI legal talent, paired with Axiom's growing array of legal AI solutions, positions in-house teams to dramatically improve efficiency,

productivity and cost-effectiveness.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-house legal teams are fast-tracking AI adoption and ROI with Axiom's Tech+Talent model-now powered by the legal industry's largest bench of AI-experienced talent. Through comprehensive skills assessment and targeted recruitment, Axiom has identified and recruited over 850 lawyers and legal professionals with proven AI experience and capabilities. This is a 325% increase from the 200 AI lawyers identified in Axiom's bench last year.

David McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer, Axiom

Axiom's focus on legal AI talent and technology addresses the urgent need revealed in a recent global study of 607 senior in-house leaders , commissioned by Axiom, which found 94% of legal departments want AI solutions that pair vetted legal AI technology with expert talent. The research revealed a dangerous competency gap, with three-quarters of in-house teams increasing AI budgets by an average of 33% yet only one in five reporting "AI maturity," including having basic safeguards in place like usage policies and staff training.

Axiom's continued investment in recruiting world-class legal AI talent and pairing them with rigorously tested AI tools, such as Legora and DraftPilot , is providing in-house teams with a cost-effective, hassle-free solution that delivers immediate results––without software lock-in. Today, Axiom is helping in-house legal teams reap the benefits of AI with:



The Industry's Largest AI Legal Talent Bench : Axiom's 850+ AI-experienced lawyers and legal professionals represent the deepest pool of qualified AI legal talent available to in-house teams. These professionals are selected from only the top 3% of applicants, with 93% of clients reporting that Axiom's legal talent is as good or superior to traditional law firm lawyers.



Proven Tech+Talent Collaborations : Axiom has forged strategic Tech+Talent collaborations with leading legal AI platforms including DraftPilot for contract review and Legora for large-scale document analysis. These vetted solutions deliver 40-60% average time savings with improved work quality reported by 89% of attorneys.

Revolutionary Self-Service Platform : Axiom Self-Service allows in-house teams to identify exactly the legal talent they need-from a pool of thousands of carefully vetted lawyers-and start scheduling interviews in as little as 10 minutes. Axiom Self-Service's natural language processing capabilities make the search process as easy as ChatGPT.

"In-house legal teams today face a difficult choice: embrace AI and its inherent risks, or avoid it and fall behind," said David McVeigh, CEO of Axiom. "We offer a 'best-of-both-worlds' solution by delivering top-tier legal professionals equipped with meticulously vetted AI tools, chosen through in-depth reviews and pilot testing. We manage all training and onboarding, ensuring our clients achieve immediate value, often completing projects faster than the time it would take to train an internal team on the tool. In addition, our turnkey model eliminates the need for long-term licensing or complicated tech onboarding, allowing clients to scale without the complexity of managing multiple vendors."

For more information about Axiom, please visit our website , hear from our experts on the Inside Axiom blog , network with us on LinkedIn , and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About Axiom

Axiom invented the alternative legal services industry 25 years ago and now serves more than 3,500 legal departments globally, including 75% of the Fortune 100, who place their trust in Axiom, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw .

SOURCE Axiom Global Inc.

