123Invent Inventor Develops Dazzling New Shoe Option (CCT-4839)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dazzling new shoe option for brides, grooms, wedding parties, or anyone going out for a night on the town," said an inventor, from West Carrollton, Ohio, "so I invented the POXY' Z. My design offers added fun, fashion, and style at any special event."
The invention provides a fun and fashionable shoe option. In doing so, it enhances style. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women, and children. Additionally, it can be used for a wedding, a night on the town, special occasion, etc.
The POXY' Z is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Brandie Reagan at 937-313-1137 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment