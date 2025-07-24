Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Dazzling New Shoe Option (CCT-4839)


2025-07-24 10:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dazzling new shoe option for brides, grooms, wedding parties, or anyone going out for a night on the town," said an inventor, from West Carrollton, Ohio, "so I invented the POXY' Z. My design offers added fun, fashion, and style at any special event."

The invention provides a fun and fashionable shoe option. In doing so, it enhances style. As a result, it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women, and children. Additionally, it can be used for a wedding, a night on the town, special occasion, etc.

The POXY' Z is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Brandie Reagan at 937-313-1137 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

