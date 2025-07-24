123Invent Inventor Develops Charging Station/Holder For Disposable/Rechargeable Vaporizers (TLS-1202)
PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved charging station and holder for a disposable/rechargeable vaporizer," said an inventor, from Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the VAPE DOCK. My design eliminates the need to prematurely discard the vaporizer, which helps save money and reduce waste."
The invention provides effective re-charging and storage of disposable vaporizers. In doing so, it enables the vaporizer user to consume the remaining liquid at a later time. It also prevents the liquid from producing a bad or burnt taste. As a result, it helps provide a more enjoyable vaping experience. The invention features a multifunctional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use vaporizers.
The VAPE DOCK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Josh Eldridge at 614-406-4290 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment