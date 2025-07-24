Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Charging Station/Holder For Disposable/Rechargeable Vaporizers (TLS-1202)


2025-07-24 10:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved charging station and holder for a disposable/rechargeable vaporizer," said an inventor, from Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the VAPE DOCK. My design eliminates the need to prematurely discard the vaporizer, which helps save money and reduce waste."

The invention provides effective re-charging and storage of disposable vaporizers. In doing so, it enables the vaporizer user to consume the remaining liquid at a later time. It also prevents the liquid from producing a bad or burnt taste. As a result, it helps provide a more enjoyable vaping experience. The invention features a multifunctional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use vaporizers.

The VAPE DOCK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Josh Eldridge at 614-406-4290 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24072025003732001241ID1109843045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search