123Invent Inventor Develops Charging Station/Holder For Disposable/Rechargeable Vaporizers (TLS-1202)

PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved charging station and holder for a disposable/rechargeable vaporizer," said an inventor, from Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the VAPE DOCK. My design eliminates the need to prematurely discard the vaporizer, which helps save money and reduce waste."

The invention provides effective re-charging and storage of disposable vaporizers. In doing so, it enables the vaporizer user to consume the remaining liquid at a later time. It also prevents the liquid from producing a bad or burnt taste. As a result, it helps provide a more enjoyable vaping experience. The invention features a multifunctional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use vaporizers.

The VAPE DOCK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Josh Eldridge at 614-406-4290 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

