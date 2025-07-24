Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Entertainment, Intercom & Security System (DCD-489)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine whole-house entertainment, an intercom, and a security system into one convenient wireless unit," said an inventor, from Lathrup Village, Mich., "so I invented the VISION 2. My design enables you to enjoy music and entertainment in every room, it offers added security and surveillance, and it provides convenience and peace of mind, even when away from home."
The patent-pending invention provides a combination home entertainment, intercom, and security system. In doing so, it would utilize a common wireless network for its coordinated operation. As a result, it increases convenience, security, and entertainment. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DCD-489, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment