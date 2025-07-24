Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Entertainment, Intercom & Security System (DCD-489)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine whole-house entertainment, an intercom, and a security system into one convenient wireless unit," said an inventor, from Lathrup Village, Mich., "so I invented the VISION 2. My design enables you to enjoy music and entertainment in every room, it offers added security and surveillance, and it provides convenience and peace of mind, even when away from home."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination home entertainment, intercom, and security system. In doing so, it would utilize a common wireless network for its coordinated operation. As a result, it increases convenience, security, and entertainment. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DCD-489, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

