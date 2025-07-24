Vanillasoft Named An Innovator In 2025 Aragon Research Globetm For Sales Enablement Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aragon Research evaluates SEP market, highlights transformation into AI-driven engine for sales productivity

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has once again this year been identified by Aragon Research in their GlobeTM for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2025. This is the sixth consecutive year that VanillaSoft has been assessed by Aragon Research in the report.

The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Sales Enablement Platforms evaluates the technology providers that allow an enterprise to manage all aspects and touchpoints of the sales process.

“For the past several years, Aragon Research has researched and highlighted the key players in the sales enablement space in this annual report, and once again this year VanillaSoft is among the notable vendors in the space,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft.“Productivity and efficiency has always been at the heart of our platform, and we are continually striving to ensure that our customers are equipped with the tools they need to effectively engage with prospects, and ultimately to close more deals. With our Intellective Routing capabilities that customers have come to rely on, and the addition of new features such as voice transcription and email nurturing, we know that we are continuing to set our customers up for sales success.”

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is an omni-channel sales engagement platform for high-performing teams, connecting them with over 15 million new prospects every month. Used in combination with existing CRM systems or standalone, the platform empowers teams to generate and engage with more qualified leads across multiple channels at the right point in time. VanillaSoft's intellective routing engine improves cadence automation and revenue actions for higher productivity and performance. To learn more, visit





Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

