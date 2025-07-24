The David Foster Foundation Logo

David Foster & Callum, a liver transplant recipient

David Foster Foundation Launches Spotify Playlists Celebrating David Foster's Iconic Collaborations to Commemorate New Play It Forward Campaign

- David Foster, Founder and Chairman, David Foster FoundationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The David Foster Foundation is proud to launch its inspiring new theme: Play it Forward – a celebration of music, generosity, and hope towards raising awareness of the ongoing for registered organ donors. At the heart of the campaign is the legendary music of David Foster, whose award-winning collaborations have defined generations.To bring this message to life, the Foundation has curated a series of Spotify playlists that celebrate kindness in action and serve as a powerful reminder that small acts – such as registering as an organ donor – can forever change the life of a family.“Music connects us in powerful ways,” said David Foster, Founder and Chairman, David Foster Foundation.“Play it Forward is about using that connection to spark generosity and hope – and to highlight how something as simple as becoming a registered organ donor can have a life-saving impact.”The campaign kicks off with a special Canada playlist, featuring some of David Foster's most iconic songs with celebrated Canadian artists including Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, and more. The U.S. Playlist is a collection of unforgettable songs from David Foster's collaborations with legendary American artists like Whitney Houston, Josh Groban, Natalie Cole, and more.⁠Access the Canada Playlist here:Access the U.S. Playlist here:Founded by 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster at the request of his mother, The David Foster Foundation is a national non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing financial support for non-medical expenses to Canadian families with children in need of pediatric organ transplants. Over the past 39 years, the Foundation has assisted over 1,450 families with children in need of life-saving organ transplants.This exciting campaigns marks another important step for The David Foster Foundation in connecting with a wider audience and raising awareness for its life-changing work. As of the end of 2024, there are over 4,400 Canadians awaiting a life-saving organ transplant. This need is underscored by the fact that 90% of Canadians say they support organ donation, but only 32% have actually registered their decision.About The David Foster FoundationThe David Foster Foundation provides financial assistance to families of children for all non-medical expenses while their child is going through the major organ transplant process. Thanks to its annual fundraising efforts and the generous support of Life Legacy Members, national partners, and donors, families receive financial support for day-to-day expenses such as mortgage/rent, car payments, travel expenses, utilities, groceries and more while their child is going through the major organ transplant process.The success of the David Foster Foundation would not be possible without the generous support of Life Legacy Members including the Suzanne & Walter Scott Foundation, Richard J. Stephenson & Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Cheryl & Haim Saban, John & Bonnie Buhler Foundation, the Jonathon D. Fischer Foundation, Jim & Sandi Treliving, AWIN Group of Dealerships, Jim Pattison, TELUS, Paragon Gaming, Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, The Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, The Slaight Family Foundation, Walter & Maria Schneider, S.G. Cunningham, The Waugh Family Foundation, Joan & Paul Waechter, Kyle MacDonald & John Franklin, James Wilson & Vivian Roy, The Anschutz Foundation, Argyros Family Foundation, and the Newton Glassman Charitable Foundation in Partnership with the Catalyst Capital Group.The Foundation is also supported by National Partners: Aird & Berlis LLP, ALLVISION, National Post; and Community Partners: Boston Pizza Foundation, DeerFields Clinic, Gib-San Pools, StayWell Suites, RBC Dominion Securities, and The Hillyard Stephen Group, Tom Lee Music, GAIN Group, and Flytographer. For those who wish to have a deeper involvement with the organization, there are a number of ways to contribute including the donation of Avion Rewards and Aeroplan miles, all of which will directly help families going through the organ transplant process.The Foundation has joined the American Society of Transplantation (AST) Living Donor Circle of Excellence, a no-cost recognition program which celebrates companies that offer paid sick leaves to employees who become living donors.The Foundation also promotes organ donor awareness and registration in both Canada and the United States. For more information, visit .Note to editors/producers: CEO, HCol Michael Ravenhill is available for interviews.Media Contacts:Jerry Grymek, LMA, at 416-918-2043 or ...HCol Michael Ravenhill, Chief Executive Officer, David Foster Foundation, at 602-318-6786 or ...

Jerry Grymek

LMA

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.