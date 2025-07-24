Vironix Health Partners With Comprehensive Digestive Institute Of Nevada To Bring AI-Powered Virtual Care To Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vironix Health, a pioneer in AI-driven virtual care, is delighted to partner with the Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada (CDIN) to implement next-generation gastrointestinal (GI) virtual care management services including Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), Principal Care Management (PCM), and other services across Las Vegas and Henderson. This collaboration brings Vironix's state-of-the-art AI symptom triage, condition-specific remote patient monitoring, and predictive analytics to CDIN's leading digestive health practice servicing 100K+ patient encounters per year.💡 Highlights of the PartnershipAI-Powered Symptom Triage & Alerting: Vironix's conversational triage interface evaluates patient-reported GI symptoms, assessing severity in real time and escalating to clinicians when needed, optimizing patient outcomes and reducing unnecessary ER visits.End-to-End Remote Patient Monitoring services with Condition-Specific Precision: Vironix delivers tailored remote monitoring software & hardware with intelligent detection of subtle to major biometric measurement variations, which are rapidly routed to and managed by Vironix clinical staff, enabling timely intervention and improved patient health outcomes.Seamless Integration & Enhanced Care Coordination: Patients receive text and phone calls from qualified clinical staff while also able to access virtual care data 24/7. CDIN's providers receive robust digital insights-alerts, trends, analytics, actionable summaries and reports-to inform care.🧬 Vironix's Scientific & AI ExpertiseVironix was founded by decorated scientists and physicians dedicated to rigorous AI-driven healthcare research, including direct collaborations with the University of Oxford's Mathematical Institute. They have developed cutting-edge risk stratification models and predictive algorithms to detect early health deterioration in a wide spectrum of lung, heart, kidney, and multi-system conditions.Academic Partnerships: In October 2024, Vironix and Oxford created synthetic longitudinal health datasets to improve chronic disease risk stratification while safeguarding patient privacy.Peer-Reviewed Verification: Studies involving heart failure, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, and asthma demonstrate that Vironix's AI approach exceeds conventional methods in accuracy and actionable triage outcomes.🏥 Why It Matters for Digestive HealthCDIN's board-certified GI specialists handle complex conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, liver disorders, obesity, and reflux. Integrating Vironix's proven AI Telehealth framework empowers earlier detection of symptom escalation, smoother follow-up, and reduced barriers to delivering high-touch GI care, without requiring in-person visits.💬 Leadership Perspectives"Our collaboration with Vironix marks a significant leap forward in how we support patients living with chronic digestive conditions," said managing partner at CDIN, Vijaya Jayaraman, MD. "AI-enhanced monitoring allows us to engage earlier and more effectively. At the same time, Vironix's incredible operational efficiency and comprehensive clinical support staff, allows us to implement RPM, CCM, and PCM without significant upfront investment in new technology or personnel."Vironix CEO Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan added, "We know that real-time, condition-specific remote care in partnership with CDIN will transform outcomes. Vironix has seen clinically significant improvement in numerous health metrics (BP, weight, lung function, medication adherence, avoidable healthcare utilization, etc) among chronic illness patients across the US. We're so excited to expand predictive, personalized, preventative healthcare to CDIN and across Nevada."Rollout & Patient AccessThe virtual care suite launched in July 2025. Patients are receiving on-site, personalized training and onboarding, clinical care staff, and 24/7 access to symptom assessments, monitoring tools, and AI-guided care pathways via Vironix software applications.

