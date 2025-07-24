Mountain Life Announces Ohio Expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Life Insurance Company is pleased to announce that it is now operational in the state of Ohio.

With the awarding of its latest license by the state of Ohio, the company now offers its range of products to customers in 16 states. Mountain Life looks forward to welcoming its first agents and customers in the Buckeye State!

About Mountain Life Insurance:

Established in 1972, Mountain Life remains committed to serving its policyholders from its Home Office in Lexington, Kentucky. The company offers life insurance and annuity policies across 16 states. With a reputation for customer service for over 50 years, Mountain Life is dedicated to creating value for its policy holders through operational excellence, strategic investments, and sustainable business practices.

For more information please visit or contact Michael Noyes, Sales Vice-President at [email protected] .

