Wildcat Sanctuary Leads International Rescue To Help Orphaned Lion Cub And Other Big Cats

In a powerful demonstration of international collaboration, The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS), Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR), and Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary rescued seven African lions from a troubled roadside zoo in Canada, with the assistance of Humane World for Animals. These lions had been victims of neglect, inbreeding, and repeated facility closures.

TWS Executive Director Tammy Thies said, "Sadly, the lions were being bred for profit and exploitation before we were able to rescue them. Despite the best efforts of experts and veterinary professionals, one of the rescued lionesses named Kiwi died of complications following labor. Only one of her cubs survived and we've named her Mango, as a way to honor her mother."

Unethical breeding, poor living conditions, and lack of proper care for wild animals, such as lions, frequently lead to tragic complications and outcomes during pregnancy and birth.

At the sanctuary, the goal is to provide Mango with the care and companionship she deserves. Human caretakers may be her surrogate family for now, but the goal is to let her live with other rescued lions. Big cats aren't meant to be pets or kept for profit. They are wild animals and deserve that respect.

But Mango's journey will be a long one. Mango is already exhibiting health concerns requiring specialized medical treatment. Even the offspring suffer lifelong effects of unethical breeding.

Thies says, "Mango needs immediate surgery to repair a genetic defect. She has a herniated umbilical cord causing her protruding intestines to be restricted or trapped."

Her surgery has been scheduled. As a non-profit, the sanctuary is asking for public support towards the cost of Mango's surgery and ongoing care at WildcatSanctuary The public is also invited to follow Mango and her story on the sanctuary's popular Facebook page at as well as on Instagram @Mangothecub at .

The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS) is the only accredited, non-profit sanctuary in the Midwest. TWS provides a natural sanctuary to wild cats in need and inspires change to end the captive wildlife crisis. Combining natural and spacious habitats with a life free of exhibition, TWS allows all residents to live wild at heart. As a true sanctuary, we do not buy, breed, sell or exhibit animals. The Wildcat Sanctuary meets the highest standard of care and is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance. More information can be found at WildcatSanctuary

