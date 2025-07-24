Century Complete Reveals New Community Now Selling In Anderson, S.C.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offering inspired two-story floor plans-the Dupont and the Essex-Creekside showcases sought-after open-concept layouts with spacious kitchens. Each plan also boasts exciting included features, such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and more.

Learn more and explore the community at .

"Creekside offers modern new homes at an incredible value and with a great location, perfect for homebuyers at every stage of life," said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President of Field Operations for Century Complete. "We're excited to give buyers the opportunity to build equity with an affordable new home, and our streamlined online homebuying process makes it easier than ever for buyers to find the right fit."

A prime location gives Creekside residents easy access to entertainment and employment hubs in Greenville, just 34 miles away. Clemson University is also nearby, putting education and a vibrant college-town culture within easy reach. In addition, outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy hiking, biking, golfing, water activities and more with convenient proximity to outdoor destinations like the Appalachian Mountains, Lake Hartwell, and Pine Lake Golf Club.

CREEKSIDE | ANDERSON, SC

Now selling from the mid $200s



Two-story floor plans

Up to 4 bedrooms and 2,014 square feet

Open-concept layouts with sunlit great rooms, owner's suites with walk-in closets, and more

Quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl-plank flooring

Near Clemson University and college-town culture Proximity to outdoor recreation at destinations like the Appalachian Mountains and Lake Hartwell

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio in Greenville.

Upstate Sales Studio

1401 Woodruff Road, Suite B

Greenville, SC 29615

864-509-9195

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in South Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years, and one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies (2025). Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.