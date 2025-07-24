AVIA Names Innovative Healthcare Executive Neil Gomes EVP Of Insights And Advisory Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over a decade of experience leading digital transformation in some of the nation's largest health systems, Gomes delivers results at scale. At CommonSpirit Health, he led digital strategy across 140 hospitals and over 2,000 care sites-driving measurable cost savings and improving outcomes through innovations such as Virtual ICU and digital ER models.

As EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Jefferson Health, he boosted revenue, launched award-winning digital tools, and accelerated several healthcare startups. His unique approach-blending design thinking, emerging tech, and enterprise strategy-has repeatedly helped organizations improve care, reduce costs, and unlock sustainable growth.

"At AVIA, we believe that actionable insights, smart digital adoption, and bold thinking are essential to helping health systems adapt, evolve, and lead," said Clay Holderman, CEO of AVIA. "Neil brings a rare blend of visionary thinking and proven execution. His passion for building human and digital experiences matched with his deep operational expertise will help health systems across the country embrace new technologies and ways of working that will provide sustainability and better patient care for the communities they serve."

As EVP of Insights and Advisory Services, Gomes will lead AVIA's insights and advisory services, accelerating how health systems benchmark progress, identify actionable opportunities, and mobilize the people, processes, and platforms needed to succeed in today's dynamic healthcare environment. His work will drive key initiatives across AI readiness, consumer transformation, workforce enablement, and care model innovation.

"Throughout my career, I've worked to help healthcare organizations unlock new value by reimagining their digital future," said Gomes. "AVIA is uniquely positioned to guide health systems with the right intelligence, the right relationships, and the right roadmaps. I'm thrilled to join this mission-driven team and contribute to shaping the future of health."

Gomes' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for AVIA as it expands its portfolio with AVIA Nexus, launched earlier this year. AVIA Nexus Experience Orchestration and Regulatory Readiness are transforming system operations with a shared-economic model to maximize ROI, deliver superior insights, and accelerate time to value. The upcoming AVIA Nexus Agentic AI brings together health systems, solution partners, and industry experts to craft an AI Agent Workforce that strengthens the workforce of tomorrow.

"With the addition of Gomes to our team, AVIA will continue to scale the impact of its data, tools, and services, helping its growing list of health systems to make smarter, faster, and bolder decisions," said Holderman.

