Celebrated Connecticut Preschool Changes Hands In Successful Deal Led By HINGE Early Education Advisors

MENAFN - PR Newswire)"Create Learning Center is a truly outstanding school that empowers children and educators alike with essential social-emotional skills for learning and thriving in today's world," explains Cowley. "Our distinctive curriculum has always been the core of our program and my passion as an educator. While Create will always have a very special place in my heart, there is a tremendous need to expand access to social-emotional tools for young children nationally and globally."

Cowley founded Luua in 2024 to bring social-emotional skills, creativity, and a growth mindset to homes and classrooms worldwide. With her school in good hands, she is now focusing on this mission full time. Luua already has pilot programs running in schools internationally and offers products and school fundraising programs on luuaplay.

"Thanks to HINGE Advisors, I'm excited to help transform more lives, knowing our Create community will also benefit from countless new opportunities as part of a larger organization," she continues.

Landing a Deal with a Like-Minded Successor

To find a buyer that would uphold Create Learning Center's play-based philosophy, loving culture, and unique spirit, Cowley tapped the experts at HINGE Advisors to guide her through the sale. The HINGE team marketed the school confidentially to its network of pre-qualified early education buyers. This tactful approach garnered interest from multiple providers, allowing Cowley to select a successor that best aligned with her goals for the transaction and transition.

"Sharon is an exceptionally skilled educator and entrepreneur who turns vision into value. Drawing on first-hand experience in early learning centers ourselves, our team strategically translated that value into an extremely successful deal that would keep her legacy going strong and fuel her ability to expand her impact," says HINGE Transaction Advisor Laurie Denny. "We can't wait to see more great things come out of the school and watch Luua really take off."

To ensure the transaction closed as planned, HINGE Advisors supported Cowley with a multidisciplinary team of early education experts, including Financial Analyst Marnie Rhen, Diligence Manager Melissa Davis, and others.

Denny notes, "It has become increasingly difficult to get to the finish line when you're selling a childcare center, but with the right people managing the process, the outcomes can be highly rewarding. Congratulations to all!"

About HINGE Early Education Advisors

HINGE Early Education Advisors is the nation's leading expert in growing and selling childcare businesses. The HINGE team - comprised of former childcare business owners, financial experts, and commercial and real estate brokers - has more than 300 years of combined industry experience and proudly maintains strong relationships with more than 600 active early education business buyers and investors.

