Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chris Rock Debuts New Comedy Material At World-Famous Laugh Factory Hollywood

Chris Rock Debuts New Comedy Material At World-Famous Laugh Factory Hollywood


2025-07-24 10:15:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

But of course, only Chris knows where his new material will be used next. Will it be in a new comedy special, or even hosting the Oscars? We don't know. The only thing we know for sure is that whatever he does, Chris Rock will be the best and give the audience a show they will remember forever, because he is one of the most brilliant comics.

Laugh Factory is celebrating 45 years of showcasing the world's most talented comedians for live audiences at its clubs, as well as bringing laughter to people throughout the globe via streaming, podcasts and social media.

Laugh Factory . 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 .

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY

MENAFN24072025003732001241ID1109842991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search