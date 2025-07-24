Chris Rock Debuts New Comedy Material At World-Famous Laugh Factory Hollywood

But of course, only Chris knows where his new material will be used next. Will it be in a new comedy special, or even hosting the Oscars? We don't know. The only thing we know for sure is that whatever he does, Chris Rock will be the best and give the audience a show they will remember forever, because he is one of the most brilliant comics.

Laugh Factory is celebrating 45 years of showcasing the world's most talented comedians for live audiences at its clubs, as well as bringing laughter to people throughout the globe via streaming, podcasts and social media.

Laugh Factory . 8001 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90046 .

Contact: Greg Waskul (818) 926-0079 or [email protected]

SOURCE LAUGH FACTORY