Fagron Sterile Services US Awarded National Outsourced Compounded Preparations Agreement With Premier, Inc.

"We are happy to receive this award from Premier and intend to continue supplying a broad range of ready-to-administer, cGMP-compliant compounded preparations to their membership. This award recognizes FSS's global market leadership by increasing access and improving workflows for potentially life-saving medications that are ready-to-use at patients' bedsides and increasing resiliency in member supply chains," said Ray Dixon, SVP, Commercial Operations, Fagron Sterile Services US. "It exemplifies FSS's dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence in support of patient outcomes nationwide."

This Premier award highlights the essential role that Fagron Sterile Services US plays in the healthcare industry, particularly in ensuring hospitals and clinics have reliable access to high-quality, sterile medications. As medication shortages and rising costs remain significant concerns within the healthcare sector, FSS's efforts contribute to mitigating these issues by providing consistent, cost-effective solutions. To learn more about the FSS's agreement with Premier, please visit .

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the US. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Fagron Sterile Services US

FSS is a globally integrated 503B Outsourcing Company dedicated to serving healthcare providers nationwide. FSS is advancing patient safety while supporting supply chain resilience across critical care, labor and delivery, ophthalmics, pain management, and more. Discover a range of ready-to-administer solutions at . LinkedIn: @FagronSterile

About Fagron

Fagron, a leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, brings customized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, prescribers and industry in more than 30 countries worldwide. Visit . LinkedIn: @Fagron

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA

VP, Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Fagron Sterile Services US