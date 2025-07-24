Dentaquest Celebrates 20 Years Of Partnership With Virginia's Medicaid Dental Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In July 2005, DMAS introduced a new initiative, previously called Smiles For Children and now known as Cardinal Care Smiles. This change carved out Medicaid dental services from traditional medical plans, creating a separate dental benefit specifically designed to better meet the needs of both children and adults. With all dental services centralized under a single dental benefits administrator, the program became easier for members to navigate and has helped with increasing provider participation and encouraging more consistent use of dental services. DentaQuest today provides approximately 1.8 million Virginians with Medicaid dental benefits that cover a range of preventive and restorative care.

"DentaQuest has been honored to partner with Virginia in expanding access to quality dental care for Medicaid members across the Commonwealth since 2005," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S., Dental. "Together, we've reached meaningful milestones - from expanding coverage for pregnant members to the historic addition of comprehensive adult dental benefits. These achievements are the result of strong collaboration not only with DMAS, but also with the dedicated dental providers and stakeholders across Virginia who care for Medicaid members every day. We remain deeply committed to this partnership and look forward to building on our shared vision of a healthier future for all Virginians."

In alignment with the state's goals, DentaQuest has focused its most recent efforts on helping reduce the number of missed appointments, establishing a dental home – similar to a primary care provider – for all Medicaid members, and assisting patients with dedicated case management that helps connect members with the resources they need to achieve optimal health through one-on-one consultations. In addition, DentaQuest continues to support efforts to recruit dentists and dental specialists for the Virginia Medicaid dental provider network.

"For the past 20 years, our partnership with DentaQuest has helped us advance our mission of ensuring access to quality dental care for Virginia's Medicaid members," said Justin Gist, who manages the DMAS dental program. "DentaQuest's longstanding commitment to member-centered care, provider collaboration, and community engagement has played a vital role in improving oral health outcomes across the Commonwealth. We are proud to mark this milestone together and look forward to continued progress in the years ahead."

