Helixintel And OSIG Partner To Launch Innovative CMMS Platform For Oklahoma Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel has announced a strategic partnership with the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group (OSIG) to bring a groundbreaking Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to over 500 K–12 public school districts across Oklahoma . This development marks a major step forward in proactive risk management, bridging the gap between insurance providers and the maintenance teams they support.

OSIG members now have access to HelixIntel's suite of tools, helping school facilities teams move from reactive to proactive operations by digitizing workflows, improving habits, and making smarter, data-driven decisions that reduce risk and improve safety.

“Maintenance is hard, especially in schools where resources are often limited,” said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel.“We're excited to partner with OSIG to bring our platform to schools that need it most. This partnership goes beyond software; it's about ensuring facilities teams can foster safe, functional environments for students and educators.”

Over the past year, HelixIntel has collaborated with OSIG and its member districts to deploy a CMMS tailored to the everyday needs of public schools. The partnership advances HelixIntel's mission to replace outdated workflows, such as sticky notes and spreadsheets, with a centralized system that streamlines daily maintenance tasks.

HelixIntel's CMMS is delivered through its Predict & Prevent Engine, a risk management framework designed to help facilities anticipate and address issues before they escalate. The platform includes:



Preventive Maintenance – Automate recurring tasks to improve reliability and reduce costly downtime.

Work Order Management – Streamline maintenance requests with full visibility from submission to resolution. Asset Management – Centralize data on equipment, inventory, and infrastructure to support long-term planning.



By collaborating directly with insurance providers like OSIG, HelixIntel is redefining how risk is managed at the property level. The platform supports daily operations while also encouraging safer behaviors, rewarding proactive maintenance, and reducing long-term risk exposure.

This partnership signals a new direction for the industry, where insurance providers play an active role in helping prevent risk. It also reflects HelixIntel's commitment to delivering intuitive, impactful technology that drives results from day one.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com .

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel, based in Buffalo, NY, is a leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) designed to help insurance partners and their policyholders proactively manage risk. By digitizing maintenance workflows and enabling preventive strategies, HelixIntel empowers facilities teams to reduce claims, extend asset life, and improve operational efficiency. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 certified and built to support insurers in delivering added value, driving safer behaviors, and strengthening long-term customer relationships.

About OSIG

Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group (OSIG) is a non-profit, member-owned organization formed through an Interlocal Agreement among Oklahoma's public school districts. Governed by a board of active school representatives, OSIG provides tailored coverage and risk management solutions built on a deep understanding of the needs of Oklahoma schools. Trusted by districts across the state, OSIG is committed to being a steady, reliable partner schools can count on.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Tia Dabney Director of Partnership Marketing ...