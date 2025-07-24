Vivo T4R Launch Set For July 31: Key Details On Camera, Chipset & Price Leaked

Vivo is preparing to launch a new T4R 5G in India as part of its T4 series expansion. It has been confirmed that Flipkart would launch the gadget. Additionally, a landing page has been activated on the e-commerce platform. The Vivo T4, T4x, T4 Ultra, and T4 Lite will be joined by the next gadget. It is said to be the thinnest quad-curved display phone in India. Rumours and leaks have already given us a preview of the gadget, even if the specs and other data have been kept secret.

Life in the slow lane? Couldn't be us. The #TurboLife is about to get an upgrade. vivo T4R is launching on 31st July🔥Stay tuned to know more.#vivoT4R #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife #ComingSoon twitter/GiiHrwbn5J

- vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 24, 2025

Vivo T4R Coming Soon: What Can You Expect?

According to Vivo's teaser, the T4R would only be 7.39 mm thick. The gadget may also be a rebranded version of the soon-to-be-released iQOO Z10R, according to the leaked design. Vivo hasn't officially verified any of these facts, though.

According to promotional photos, the Vivo T4R 5G and the Vivo T4 Ultra seem to have similar designs. A vertical, pill-shaped camera module is located in the upper left corner of the rear panel. A ring-shaped Aura Light feature is placed towards the bottom of the island, and two camera sensors are contained in a circular slot close to the top of the module.

The Vivo T4R is said to have a 32-megapixel front camera in addition to a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor. The phone is also anticipated to include both IP68 and IP69 certified water and dust protection, which is uncommon at this price range. A 12GB RAM and a Dimensity 7400 CPU might power the smartphone. Additionally, it is anticipated that the smartphone will come pre-installed with a bespoke user interface based on Android 15.

It is anticipated that the Vivo T4R would cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The Vivo T4x 5G and the Vivo T4 5G are probably in the middle of it.