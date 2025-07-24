Coinbase (COIN) One subscribers just unlocked a juicy on-chain rebate: every fortnight, PancakeSwap (CAKE) will airdrop $4,200 in CAKE to wallets that push at least $100 in aggregate trades across BNB Chain, Base, or Arbitrum. Round 2 starts 23 July and repeats six times through mid-October.

How to qualify



Subscribe to Coinbase One (extended 30-day free trial still live).

Link & verify a self-custody wallet inside the membership dashboard.

During each 14-day window execute $100+ volume on PancakeSwap-swaps, LP adds, v3 limit orders all count.

At epoch close your slice of the pie equals (your volume ÷ total eligible volume) × $4,200, capped at 100 CAKE (roughly $230). Tokens land within two weeks, straight to the verified wallet. Wash trades, self-deals, and obvious sybil loops are filtered; an on-chain auditor reviews volumes monthly.

Whipped Cream And Cherries On Top



Risk-free rebate: Coinbase One already waives CEX fees; stack CAKE airdrops and flat PnL turns positive.

Chain agnosticism: Farm memecoin volatility on Base, chase yield farms on BNB, hedge perps on Arbitrum-all funnels count toward the same threshold. Compounded yield: Earned CAKE can be restaked in Syrup Pools or deposited into PancakeSwap v3 ranges for an extra layer of APR.

During Round 1 (Mar–May), Base's Pancake volumes popped double-digits in airdrop weeks, enough for the DEX to renew a $25 K CAKE war-chest. Quant desks are already modelling optimal loops: splitting $100 exactly across three chains to maximize numerator share while staying under the 100-CAKE cap equates to a 20–40 bps rebate at current prices.

Coinbase One also pays 4.5 % APY on idle USDC and offers priority support-useful if bridging hiccups eat into the two-week clock. PancakeSwap reserves the right to nix suspicious accounts; all campaign rules live on-chain for transparency. U.S. regulatory caveats apply - check your jurisdiction before chasing CAKE.

Coinbase One has effectively become a CAKE faucet, seeding liquidity surges on three chains every second Tuesday. Front-run the flow for tighter spreads, farm the drop, or fade the inevitable sell-pressure-but mark the dates because the syrup keeps pouring through October.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.