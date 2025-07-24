Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Meets UK PM Keir Starmer In London


2025-07-24 10:11:22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his London visit. Both leaders held talks on deepening strategic ties, trade, defence cooperation and tech collaboration. It marked their first official meeting since Starmer took charge earlier this month.

