PM Modi Meets UK PM Keir Starmer In London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his London visit. Both leaders held talks on deepening strategic ties, trade, defence cooperation and tech collaboration. It marked their first official meeting since Starmer took charge earlier this month.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.