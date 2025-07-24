Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand Deploys F‐16 Jets After Deadly Border Clash With Cambodia


2025-07-24 10:11:22
Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy fire along their long-disputed border on July 24. Thailand deployed F‐16 fighter jets and struck Cambodian military targets. Cambodian shelling killed at least two Thai civilians and injured others. Thailand recalled its ambassador, closed border crossings, and Acting PM urged 'prudence' to de‐escalate tensions.

