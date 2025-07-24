Wordle Today: Here Are The Hints And Answer For #1496 Puzzle

MENAFN - Live Mint) Wordle for July 24, #1496, is here, and it has certainly caught some of the seasoned players of the puzzle game off guard. Let's get underway with the daily hints and tips that will surely help you in figuring out the answer for today's game.

The mind-bending brain teaser started its journey as a simple five-letter puzzle, which was originally created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner. Over the years, Wordle has become a global sensation, with a large number of people kick-starting their day by solving the puzzle. Also, it has given a path to multiple versions that ask people to guess different words at once. Since being purchased by The New York Times, Wordle has become a part of the daily routine for thousands of people, with a few content creators even live-streaming themselves solving it on platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Wordle: How to play?

On a daily basis, players are provided with a new challenge, but the task remains the same. They have to guess the five-letter word in the puzzle and are provided six tries to find the correct answer.

To help the players, feedback is given on each of their guesses. They must note that 'green' is shown when the letter is correct and placed in the right position. 'Yellow' appears when the letter is correct, but you have not put it in the right position, while 'gray' means the letter is not a part of today's word.

Players need to use logic and patterns to solve their puzzle. Experts suggest following a strategic approach and picking words which could be helpful in finding the answer fast. A pro tip is to pick words that have at least two different vowels and common consonants such as 'S', 'T', 'R', or 'N'.

Wordle today: Hint for July 24, 2025

Those who are finding it hard to crack the word for the day need not worry.

The word is similar to 'Tremble'. Also, there are no recurring letters.

Need more hints? The Wordle for today starts with the letter 'Q'.

Wordle today: Answer for July 24, 2025

The answer for the Wordle today is "QUAKE".

You are surely a pro player if you were able to guess the right answer. But don't feel sad if you were unable to crack the puzzle today, since an all-new Wordle waits for you tomorrow.