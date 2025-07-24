Henry Jacques Captures The Essence Of Summer

This summer, Henry Jacques unveils Les Croisières, a specially curated olfactive wardrobe that brings the lightness of summer to life. Featuring six fragrances from its most loved Les Classiques collection – the scents that form the heart of Henry Jacques – Les Croisières accompany you through the day, capturing the essence of the season and reflecting Henry Jacques' Art de Vivre.

An introspective time, summer is generous and easy-going. Freed from the pace and pressures of daily life, we connect with ourselves, with others, with nature. As we transform and reset, we live the season to the fullest. With each special moment comes a mood, an intricate bouquet of emotions. And for every such feeling, Les Croisières offers a fragrance: an olfactive companion that gently embraces you.

The six perfumes are presented in the light and airy Les Brumes splash & spray variation, perfect for warmer days and settled evenings:

Musk Oil Gardenia

Soft and delicately powdery, gardenia and freesia meet ylang-ylang and musk in a whisper of calm and comfort.

Aude: Radiant white florals and mirabelle plum lead into a heart of jasmine and sandalwood, grounded by amber, white musk, and a hint of tobacco.

Yasminale N°1: Cheerful honeysuckle and jasmine light up a generous fresco of mirabelle and vanilla.

Ambrose: A crisp opening of mint and anise melts into a smooth bed of amber and sandalwood, laced with honey and bright rose essence.

Cascador: A burst of citrus and herbal aromatics, structured on a solid base of wood, amber and musk.

N°11 de Sacha: Zesty citrus and delicate florals resonate in harmony with a lasting and reassuring woody resin and aromatic notes, timelessly enticing.

Effortless to apply and easy to wear, yet with striking olfactive depth, Les Croisières embodies the spirit of summer. Presented in generous 75ml flacons, the perfumes welcome a spontaneous, light-hearted ritual – applying freely and often as one pleases. The warm air enhances their delicate presence on the skin, each nuance unfolding with elegance and subtle complexity.

A joyful introduction to the Henry Jacques universe, Les Croisières is the perfect summer set for those seeking to explore the art of Haute Parfumerie. It is available online and in all Henry Jacques boutiques.

