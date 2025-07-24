Logimag Ltd. Reinforces Position As Leading Magnet Manufacturer In Greater China Amid Booming Rare Earth Magnet Market

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Logimag Ltd., a premier magnet manufacturer and magnet supplier established in 1999, continues to strengthen its market position as one of Greater China's leading providers of magnetic materials and assemblies. With the global rare earth magnet market experiencing unprecedented growth, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on expanding opportunities across multiple industries.

The magnetic materials sector is witnessing remarkable expansion, with industry analysts projecting the market to grow from USD 22.8 billion in 2025 to USD 45.3 billion by 2035, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% . This growth trajectory is further supported by the rare earth magnet segment, which reached USD 19.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 30.3 billion by 2033.

“The magnetic materials industry is experiencing a transformative period driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across automotive, electronics, and renewable energy sectors,” said a company spokesperson for Logimag Ltd.“Our quarter-century of experience positions us uniquely to serve this growing market with superior quality products and comprehensive design support.”

As a specialized rare earth magnet manufacturer , Logimag Ltd. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses requiring high-performance magnetic solutions. The company's competitive advantage lies in its ability to offer products at competitive prices while maintaining superior quality standards and providing end-to-end customer service throughout the entire project lifecycle.

The rare earth magnet market is experiencing particularly strong momentum, with projections indicating growth from $17.74 billion in 2024 to $19.20 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive 8.2% CAGR . Industry experts forecast continued expansion, with the market potentially reaching USD 40.5 billion by 2034 at a 7.7% CAGR .

Logimag Ltd.'s comprehensive service offering includes design support technology, enabling clients to optimize their magnetic assembly requirements from concept to production. This integrated approach has made the company a preferred magnet supplier for diverse applications across Greater China and international markets.

The company's strategic location in Hong Kong provides optimal access to both regional manufacturing capabilities and global distribution networks. Operating from Unit B, 4/F, China Fen Hin Building, 5 Cheung Yue Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Logimag Ltd. maintains close proximity to key supply chains while offering convenient access for international clients.

“Our success stems from understanding that each client has unique magnetic material requirements,” the spokesperson added.“We combine our extensive industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver customized solutions that exceed expectations.”

As a leading magnet manufacturer in the region, Logimag Ltd. continues to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities and quality control processes to meet the evolving needs of industries ranging from automotive and electronics to renewable energy and medical devices.

About Logimag Ltd. Founded in 1999, Logimag Ltd. is one of Greater China's leading magnetic materials and assemblies providers. The company specializes in delivering competitive pricing, superior quality products, comprehensive design support technology, and end-to-end customer service. Follow Logimag Ltd. on Instagram @logimag_hk for the latest updates and industry insights.

