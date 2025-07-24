Dow Inc. Cuts Quarterly Dividend By 50%

Dow Inc.'s (DOW) stock is down nearly 10% after the chemical producer announced that it is cutting its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders by 50%.

The new quarterly distribution will be $0.35 U.S. per share, down from $0.70 U.S. previously, the company announced.

In a news release, Dow Inc. said:“Today's announcement aims to ensure we maximize long-term shareholder value as we navigate a prolonged industry downturn.”

Before the distribution cut, Dow Inc.'s stock boasted a dividend yield of 9.22%, one of the highest on Wall Street. Based on the new payout, the yield will fall to around 5%.

The new dividend payments will cost the company about $1 billion U.S. per year.

Dow Inc. said that it is expected to generate free cash flow of $500 million U.S. this year and $600 million U.S. in 2026.

That's a big decline from 2020 to 2023, when Dow Inc.'s free cash flow averaged more than $5 billion U.S. per year. Management said the dividend is being cut as they preserve cash.

The lowered dividend was announced alongside Dow Inc.'s second-quarter financial results.

The company known for making chemicals found in plastics, silicones, and polyurethanes reported an earnings per share loss of -$0.42 U.S. and sales of $10.1 billion U.S.

Wall Street had been looking for a loss of -$0.17 U.S. and sales of $10.2 billion U.S. A year ago, the company reported a profit of $0.68 U.S. from revenue of $10.9 billion U.S.

The company said its sales volumes decreased 1% with gains in the U.S. and Canada offset by weakness in Europe and the Middle East.

Dow's operating profit in its packaging division was $71 million U.S. during Q2 of this year, down from $703 million U.S. a year ago.

At the same time, operating profit in the company's chemical intermediates business was a loss of -$185 million U.S., down from a profit of $7 million U.S. a year ago.

Management said they are grappling with a global chemical market that is oversupplied, driving down profit margins and forcing them to control costs, including the dividend payout.

Before today (July 24), DOW stock had fallen 23% this year to trade at $30.37 U.S. per share.