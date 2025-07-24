Discover Health Group Expands Insurance Network To Improve Access To Addiction Treatment Services

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nashua, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Discover Health Group , a trusted rehab center serving New Hampshire, announced significant expansions to its insurance network that will dramatically increase access to care for individuals seeking substance abuse treatment. The organization has established new in-network partnerships with Carelon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, WellSense, and Uprise Health with additional coverage through Point32Health beginning August 1, 2025.

"We're thrilled to expand our network partnerships because we know that insurance coverage can be a significant barrier to accessing the addiction treatment services people desperately need," said Greg Moulton, Founder and Managing Partner at Discover Health Group. "These new relationships align perfectly with our mission - ensuring that well-being and recovery are accessible to as many people as possible."

The expanded network partnerships represent a major step forward in Discover Health Group's commitment to removing financial barriers to addiction treatment. The organization already accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible, affordable self-pay options to accommodate different financial situations.

Key Network Expansion Details:



Now in-network with: Carelon, Blue Cross Blue Shield, WellSense, Uprise Health

Coming August 1, 2025: Point32Health coverage

Existing coverage: Most major insurance plans accepted (United Healthcare, Humana, Cigna, Harvard Pilgrim, Magellan, TriWest, Tricare, Aetna, Anthem and other major insurance providers ) ● Self-pay options: Flexible and affordable payment plans available

"Addiction doesn't discriminate based on insurance status or financial means, and neither should access to quality treatment," added Greg Moulton. "These partnerships ensure that more individuals and families can focus on recovery rather than worrying about the cost of care."

For patients currently covered by these insurance plans, the transition to in-network status means reduced out-of-pocket costs and simplified billing processes. Prospective patients are encouraged to verify their specific coverage details and benefits.

About Discover Health Group

Discover Health Group is a trusted rehab center in Nashua, New Hampshire, offering expert treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. Licensed by the State of NH DHHS, the facility also holds prestigious Joint Commission (JCAHO) accreditation.

Services include substance abuse recovery, relapse prevention, behavioral therapy, and care for co-occurring disorders like depression, anxiety, and PTSD, utilizing methods such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and holistic options like mindfulness meditation and art therapy.

Discover Health Group offers specialized Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD), using FDA-approved medications like Suboxone, Vivitrol, etc. With in-network contracts such as Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), they ensure accessible, affordable care across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. A professional team guides your journey to a healthier, substance-free life.