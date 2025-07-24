Azerbaijani, Somali Fms Hold One-On-One Meeting (PHOTO) (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held an expanded meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"Ministers discussed opportunities to boost ties in trade, energy, agriculture, education, and humanitarian aid.

Cooperation in the UN, NAM, and OIC was also emphasized.

This and recent high-level visits and signed agreements indicate a growing partnership between our countries," the post read.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"The Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and cooperation within international organizations," the post read.