Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani, Somali Fms Hold One-On-One Meeting (PHOTO) (Update)


2025-07-24 10:06:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held an expanded meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"Ministers discussed opportunities to boost ties in trade, energy, agriculture, education, and humanitarian aid.

Cooperation in the UN, NAM, and OIC was also emphasized.

This and recent high-level visits and signed agreements indicate a growing partnership between our countries," the post read.

12:00

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"The Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and cooperation within international organizations," the post read.

MENAFN24072025000187011040ID1109842914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search