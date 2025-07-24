Connected Nation On America's AI Action Plan: This Is A Moment Of National Urgency And Opportunity

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) , a national nonprofit working to close the Digital Divide, applauds the development of a national action plan for Al, which was released yesterday by the White House Office of Science and Technology .

Continue Reading

"This marks a transformational moment for American innovation," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "The release of the National AI Action Plan signals to the world that the United States intends not only to compete-but to lead-in the global race for artificial intelligence. We applaud the Trump Administration's bold and comprehensive strategy, which rightly prioritizes accelerating innovation, unleashing infrastructure investment, and ensuring our nation's AI capabilities are second to none.

This signals to the world that the United States intends not only to compete-but to lead-in the global race for AI.

Post thi

"Connected Nation enthusiastically supports the plan's focus on building out data center capacity, fast-tracking permitting, and expanding our skilled workforce. These are critical steps toward positioning the U.S. as the undisputed hub of next-generation computing.

"As the plan is implemented, we encourage renewed attention on the underlying telecommunications infrastructure required to fully realize its promise. Robust middle-mile fiber, diverse long-haul routes, and regional Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) are the connective tissue that will ensure AI data centers-no matter where they are located-can operate at the speed, scale, and resiliency required to power real-time applications across every sector and ensure that rural America doesn't get left behind.

"This is a moment of national urgency and opportunity. We stand ready to partner with federal and state leaders to ensure that the broadband and interconnection backbone keeping America's AI engine running is as world-class as the technology it supports."

About us: Connected Nation is a national nonprofit, founded in 2001, with a mission to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people – no matter where they live or how they began. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. connectednation.

SOURCE Connected Nation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED