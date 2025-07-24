Smartroad AI Launches Flagship AI-Powered Job Search Mastery® Program After 5-Star Beta Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



Phoenix-based AI training firm helps professionals use tools like ChatGPT, Claude AI, Perplexity, and Gemini to beat the hiring algorithms and land interviews faster.

Phoenix, AZ - Smartroad AI, a Phoenix-based AI education and consulting firm, has officially launched its flagship AI-Powered Job Search Mastery® program after a successful, near five-star rated beta period with over 500 users. The program is built to help job seekers navigate today's AI-shaped hiring landscape by using the very tools that are reshaping how employers screen and hire talent.

Designed for professionals in transition, re-entry, or upskilling mode, the program teaches users how to strategically apply generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude AI, and Google Gemini , to write tailored applications, track opportunities, and prepare for interviews. It offers a structured, real-world system that replaces guesswork with precision.

“Applicant Tracking Systems are filtering out great candidates before a human ever looks at their resume,” said Christopher Brya , founder and CEO of Smartroad AI.“This program gives people the ability to use AI not just to save time, but to actually outcompete in the market.”

The AI-Powered Job Search Mastery® system includes:



AI-Optimized Resume and Cover Letter Builders designed to get through filters and spark interest

A career-specific Prompt Library tailored to different roles, industries, and experience levels

Interview Prep Tools powered by behavioral frameworks and AI mock interviews A repeatable AI-Workflow System for search tracking, networking, and job outreach



This is not just about using ChatGPT to write resumes. The program is built on The Smartroad Method , Smartroad AI's proprietary framework that helps professionals think and act differently in the AI 3.0 era, where personalization, precision, and strategic integration matter more than tools alone.

“Everyone's talking about AI, but very few are teaching people how to apply it with intent,” Brya said.“We're giving professionals a way to embed AI into their job search process so they can move faster, stand out more, and get hired in less time.”

The beta program attracted users across healthcare, education, marketing, and tech, many of whom saw dramatic results, including a higher volume of interviews and faster offer timelines. Feedback praised the clarity, effectiveness, and strategic edge it delivered in a noisy, competitive market.

About Smartroad AI

Smartroad AI is a Phoenix-based AI training firm and consultancy helping professionals use generative AI tools to accelerate career growth, productivity, and business success. With a structured, research-backed approach grounded in the Smartroad Method , the company offers practical systems like the AI-Powered Job Search Mastery® program to help users thrive in the AI 3.0 economy.

