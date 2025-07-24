Adrenal Crisis Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Takeda Pharma, Sandoz International Gmbh, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck Kgaa, Antares Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Adrenal crisis Companies in the market include - Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Antares Pharma, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical, Mylan Pharmaceutical, AG eTon Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Adrenal crisis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenal crisis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adrenal crisis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Adrenal crisis Market Report:



The Adrenal crisis market size was valued approximately USD 11.5 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

It is estimated that around 6-8% of patients diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency experience an adrenal crisis annually.

According to the analysis, over 400 patients with Adrenal Insufficiency experience approximately 8 adrenal crises per 100 patient-years.

The observed prevalence rates among the patient population are around 38% for primary adrenal insufficiency, 57% for secondary adrenal insufficiency, and 6% for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Additionally, conventional hydrocortisone replacement therapy is expected to be more frequently used than prednisolone, with dexamethasone being the least commonly utilized.

Key Adrenal crisis Therapies: SOLU-CORTEF, ATRS-1902, and others The Adrenal crisis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Adrenal crisis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Adrenal crisis market dynamics.

Adrenal crisis Overview

Adrenal crisis is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition caused by a sudden and severe deficiency of cortisol, a hormone produced by the adrenal glands. It typically occurs in people with adrenal insufficiency (Addison's disease) or those who suddenly stop corticosteroid therapy. Common triggers include infection, injury, surgery, or severe stress. Symptoms may include low blood pressure, severe dehydration, abdominal pain, confusion, fatigue, and even loss of consciousness. Immediate treatment with intravenous hydrocortisone, fluids, and electrolytes is critical. Without prompt medical care, adrenal crisis can lead to shock and death. Early recognition and management are essential.

Adrenal crisis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Adrenal crisis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adrenal crisis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Adrenal crisis

Prevalent Cases of Adrenal crisis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Adrenal crisis Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Adrenal crisis

Adrenal crisis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Adrenal crisis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Adrenal crisis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Adrenal crisis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Adrenal crisis Therapies and Key Companies



SOLU-CORTEF: Pfizer Inc. ATRS-1902: Antares Pharma

Scope of the Adrenal crisis Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Adrenal crisis Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenal crisis current marketed and Adrenal crisis emerging therapies

Adrenal crisis Market Dynamics: Adrenal crisis market drivers and Adrenal crisis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Adrenal crisis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Adrenal crisis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Adrenal crisis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adrenal crisis

3. SWOT analysis of Adrenal crisis

4. Adrenal crisis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenal crisis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenal crisis Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenal crisis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenal crisis

9. Adrenal crisis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adrenal crisis Unmet Needs

11. Adrenal crisis Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenal crisis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenal crisis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Adrenal crisis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adrenal crisis Market Drivers

16. Adrenal crisis Market Barriers

17. Adrenal crisis Appendix

18. Adrenal crisis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

