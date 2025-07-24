403
Lytus Technologies Advances Growth Strategy With New Equity Issuance, And INR 132 Crore In Working Capital
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, July 24th 2025: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd. (OTCMKTS: LYTHF) today announces the successful completion of a transformative financing and equity initiative designed to support long-term strategic objectives, enhance executive and employee alignment, and boost operational flexibility.
Key Highlights:
INR 132 Crore ($15.4 Million) Capital Infusion: On July 7, the Company completed an unregistered private placement of 965 million shares under Regulation S, raising INR 132 Crore ($15.44 million) without intermediary fees, enhancing liquidity and supporting working capital and expansion plans.
Strategic Institutional Investors on Board: The raise reflects strong confidence from institutional investors aligned with Lytus's long-term vision, strengthening the shareholder base and unlocking further capital and partnership opportunities.
Market Capitalisation Recalibrated to Approximately INR 680 Crore ($79 Million): Post-issuance, Lytus's outstanding shares total ~4.945 billion, placing its market cap at approximately INR 680 Crore ($79 million), underscoring scale evolution and investor backing.
Performance-Linked Leadership Incentives: On July 3, 3.8 billion restricted shares were allocated to the Lytus Trust, overseen by CEO Dharmesh Pandya, for performance-based grants, aligning leadership and employee interests with long-term value.
Enhancement of Financial Flexibility: The capital realignment equips Lytus to scale global operations, invest in AI, healthtech, telemedicine and content streaming, and pursue strategic M&A opportunities.
“This financing milestone marks a significant evolution in Lytus's ability to execute our roadmap, scaling operations, and rewarding those who drive our success. The participation of strategic institutional investors is a strong endorsement of our long-term vision and growth potential. With fresh capital, high-calibre partners, and a leadership team fully aligned through performance-based incentives, Lytus is now exceptionally positioned to deepen its market presence, deliver innovation, and unlock sustainable shareholder value,” said Dharmesh Pandya, CEO of Lytus Technologies.
The proceeds will be used to:
Invest in capacity building and product innovation, accelerating the development of advanced AI-powered solutions across healthtech, telehealth, content production streaming, and cloud infrastructure.
Strengthen operational capacity and working capital to support global expansion and evolving customer needs.
Fund strategic partnerships, M&A opportunities, and go-to-market initiatives across key geographies.
About Lytus Technologies:
Lytus Technologies is platform services entity that builds and invests in businesses driving next-generation technology solutions. With a focus on digital streaming, HealthTech, fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and more, Lytus operates across India and various international markets, serving a growing base of 5 million active customers. Driven by a vision for innovation and excellence, Lytus is expanding into the Indian market, offering a spectrum of transformative business opportunities and pioneering next-generation technology solutions that reshape industries.
