ORR Protection Earns Dual National Recognition In SDM's 2025 Industry Rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORR Protection, a premier provider of mission-critical fire protection solutions, has earned dual recognition in Security Distributing & Marketing (SDM) magazine's 2025 industry rankings-securing its position on both the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report and the SDM 100 list of top security dealers.

In the 2025 SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, which highlights the 100 most successful security integration firms across North America, ORR Protection ranked:



#17 – Top Systems Integrator

#22 – Integrator by Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR) #3 – Largest Single Project Value

These rankings reflect ORR's continued momentum in delivering integrated fire and security solutions-spanning design, installation, testing, service, and ongoing monitoring-to protect critical infrastructure and high-risk facilities across the U.S.

National Recognition Backed by Service & Monitoring Strength

Earlier this year, ORR was also named to the 2025 SDM 100, a separate annual ranking based specifically on Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR)-a key indicator of long-term service delivery and robust monitoring programs. ORR achieved:



#30 – Overall Ranking

#17 – Total Annual Revenue #8 – Non-Residential Installation Revenue

"Earning recognition on both of SDM's flagship rankings is a powerful validation of our business model," said Woodie Andrawos, CEO of ORR Protection. "It underscores not just our strength in complex system integration, but our growing impact in ongoing service and 24/7 monitoring, two areas essential to protecting our customers' daily operations."

ORR's monitoring solutions provide real-time visibility, faster emergency response, and regulatory compliance for industries where downtime and disruption are not an option. These services play a critical role in driving recurring revenue and building lasting customer partnerships.

Built for Mission-Critical Performance

From power generation to data centers, ORR Protection serves customers operating in some of the most challenging and compliance-driven sectors. The company's end-to-end capabilities, from design and installation to service (inspection, testing, and maintenance) and monitoring, make it a trusted partner for securing people, property, and business continuity.

"At ORR, we don't just install systems-we stay engaged for the long haul," said Andrawos. "Service and Monitoring is at the heart of how we deliver protection 24/7. These rankings reflect the value of that commitment and the trust we've earned from our customers."

About ORR Protection

ORR Protection is a leading provider of mission-critical fire protection solutions, committed to safeguarding people, property, and the environment through innovative products and services. With a strong emphasis on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, ORR Protection continues to expand its offerings to meet the diverse needs of its clients. .

