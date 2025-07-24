-- Davis to discuss relevance of US DOJ criminal indictment of Michael Liberty, pardoned by President Trump pardon, plus ongoing SEC civil action for fraudulent scheme against Liberty

WHEN: THURSDAY JULY 24, 12 NOON ET / 9 AM PT

LANNY J. DAVIS LIVE TELE PRESS CONFERENCE

HOW: TOLL FREE CALL: US -- 888-506-0062

INTERNATIONAL – 973-528-0011

ACCESS CODE: 910202

QUESTIONS CAN BE ASKED BY REPORTERS FROM MEDIA ORGANIZATIONS AFTER MR. DAVIS'S OPENING STATEMENT.

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, of the Washington D.C. law firm of Lanny J. Davis & Associates, today announced he will hold a live, national telephonic press conference to publicize the lawsuits recently filed by his clients against company controlled by Michael Liberty Texas and a related case in Florida earlier this year.

Davis will also explain during the press conference and take media questions about the relevance of Liberty the Trump Pardon discharging Liberty for 1) US Justice Department indictment for criminal fraudulent actions (see HERE ) as well as his guilty plea for felony committed several years before for intentional violations of US campaign finance laws by using fake third parties as conduits to make campaign donations to a presidential campaign.

Davis will also quote from the allegations of fraud and deceit against investors similar to the Texas and Florida cases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that is currently ongoing seeking civil damages for a fraudulent scheme against investors similar to the criminal indictment against Liberty discharged by Trump Pardon. For links to Texas case filed against Liberty's company, Fintiv, see HERE .

For link to Liberty indictment by US Justice Department and then pardoned by President Trump – see HERE.

For link to SEC civil case for alleged scheme to defraud investors, see link HERE .

See other information about Liberty alleged wrongdoing - see --LINKS TO US DOJ CRIMINAL INDICTMENT OF LIBERTY CRIMINAL FRAUD (SUBJECT TO TRUMP PARDON) AND SEC ONGOING FRAUD CASE AGAINST LIBERTY (NOT AFFECTED BY TRUMP PARDON) AT:

SOURCE Oxford Gray North America Corp.

