Roundtable Wellness Onboards With Prosperityehr, Strengthening Care For Patients With Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are a universal problem that affect people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, professions, and body sizes. It's estimated that 9% of the U.S. population (28.8 million people) will experience an eating disorder during their lifetime, and a person dies every 52 minutes as a direct result of an eating disorder. This underscores the urgent need to connect patients with specialized treatment.

However, the behavioral health providers face unique challenges delivering that care, like contending with EHR systems not tailored to their specific needs. On average, clinicians spend nearly six hours per scheduled eight hours of patient care on EHR tasks, which contributes to burnout and siphons resources from treatment. Behavioral health innovators recognize the need for durable, future-ready solutions to address the issue.

By onboarding with ProsperityEHR, RoundTable Wellness gains access to a behavioral health EHR platform designed to streamline workflows, improve patient engagement, and enable coordinated care between teams and services. This partnership furthers both organizations' missions to unlock clinical excellence and operational resilience.

"At RoundTable Wellness, we believe in meeting patients where they are by guiding them toward healing through innovative, evidence-based practices. That's why we need tools that free our clinicians from arduous administrative overhead that drains time away from care," said Renee Tilt, RDN, LD, cofounder and Executive Director of RoundTable Wellness. "Partnering with ProsperityEHR allows us to concentrate on what matters most: providing life-changing treatment that positively impacts our patients' well-being."

ProsperityEHR is rapidly expanding its presence among forward-thinking providers focused on patient outcomes, provider sustainability, and care collaboration. RoundTable Wellness joins a growing list of organizations using ProsperityEHR's modern infrastructure to enhance access and reduce friction in care delivery.

"We worked hard to build a platform that backs behavioral health providers across specialties, including those treating some of the most vulnerable people in our society. That's why we're proud to welcome RoundTable Wellness into the ProsperityEHR family," said Melissa Tran, CEO of ProsperityEHR. "Their commitment to integrative, human-centered care for those fighting eating disorders and nutritional issues aligns with our vision of creating a seamless digital foundation that allows behavioral health providers to thrive."

About ProsperityEHR

ProsperityEHR is an electronic health record (EHR) platform tailored for behavioral health organizations. With its focus on flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and user-centered design, ProsperityEHR empowers practices to streamline operations, enhance provider well-being, scale operations, and deliver exceptional patient care. ProsperityEHR's mission is to improve access to behavioral health care while ensuring the health of behavioral health practices. For more information about ProsperityEHR and its suite of services, please visit .

RoundTable Wellness

RoundTable Wellness was founded in 2016 in Lafayette, IN and has since expanded to a second location in Carmel, IN in 2022. It strives to provide compassionate, ethical, and collaborative treatment to change the lives of those struggling with eating disorders, disordered eating, and other mental health and nutrition concerns. The RoundTable Wellness team believes health encompasses both mind and body; therefore, its care programs treat the whole person through its eating disorder trained mental health providers and registered dietitians working together to develop a treatment plan tailored to patients' individual needs. RoundTable Wellness provides patient-centered, trauma informed, gender inclusive, weight inclusive treatment while utilizing Health at Every Size and Intuitive Eating philosophies.

