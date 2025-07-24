First National Realty Partners Promotes Sam Collier To Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Chief Revenue Officer, Collier will be responsible for driving deal volume, improving FNRP's tenant mix and expanding partnerships with national and regional retailers. He will also work cross-functionally with teams in acquisitions, asset management, and operations to strengthen asset performance and advance initiatives that enhance leasing execution, generate new income, and deliver long-term value creation.

"Sam has played a critical role in strengthening our leasing team and operational execution while building lasting relationships with leading retail brands across the country," said Jared Feldman, Executive Chairman at FNRP. "His promotion to Chief Revenue Officer reflects both his leadership and our confidence in his ability to drive revenue and enhance performance across our portfolio as we continue to scale."

Collier's promotion reflects FNRP's ongoing commitment to developing talent and empowering experienced leaders from within. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Leasing and National Accounts, where he helped scale the national accounts platform, strengthen relationships with major retailers, and streamline deal execution across markets.

"Over the past five years, I've had the opportunity to work alongside a talented team and help build the systems and relationships that support FNRP's leasing success," said Collier. "I'm excited to take on this new role and focus on scaling those efforts to drive continued growth and value for the firm."

Collier brings more than 20 years of experience in retail commercial real estate, including over a decade focused on strategic leasing and redevelopment of large-format spaces for publicly traded REITs in the mall sector. His industry expertise, national relationships, and track record of consistent execution will be key as FNRP enters its next stage of expansion.

He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Finance/Economics and Accounting from Lipscomb University. Collier is also a certified public accountant (CPA) and an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

First National Realty Partners (FNRP) provides accredited investors with access to institutional quality commercial real estate, specializing in necessity-based retail nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle through its vertically integrated platform.

