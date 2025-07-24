Colorcon Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Manufacturing Facility In Malaysia
Simon Tasker, CEO of Colorcon, said of the project: "We are thrilled to open this world-class facility to support our pharmaceutical customers throughout Asia. This investment is aligned with our long-term vision to strengthen and de-risk our supply model for film coatings worldwide. Our goal is to anticipate market growth, adding capacity to ensure we are always a step ahead of demand. This is just one of many development projects currently in our pipeline to support our credo of 'we're everywhere our customers need us to be."
Willem Hoogwater, Managing Director at Colorcon, added: "This is a monumental achievement for the local team, and I commend everyone who has played a part in bringing this facility to completion. We're proud to offer superior film coating technology and a world-class facility to this rapidly growing region. Malaysia has quickly become an important hub for high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing, and we're proud to support the local economy with an investment like this. We look forward to serving our regional customers even more efficiently for many years to come as a result."
Since 1961, Colorcon has been a leader in film coating technology and this is their 7th manufacturing plant worldwide. The launch of Opadry in 1980 marked a turning point for the pharmaceutical industry-introducing the world's first complete film coating system and revolutionizing tablet coating by simplifying processes, improving batch uniformity and minimizing error. Since then, Opadry has evolved into a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance film coatings that address a wide range of formulation and manufacturing challenges-from taste-masking and moisture protection to improved swallowability and regulatory compliance. For more information, .
