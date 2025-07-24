Bridgestone Celebrates 10 Years Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Partnership With Surprise Donations, Special Giving Campaigns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Yesterday Bridgestone kicked off the milestone year with a block party at Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee's Andrew Jackson Clubhouse in Nashville, Tenn., where the company surprised Club kids and families with a new passenger van and presented BGCA with a $100,000 unrestricted operation grant to further support the organization's mission. Former NFL MVPjoined Bridgestone Retail Operations President, Bridgestone Americas Vice President of Retail Operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEOand Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee leaders to inspire Club youth, hand out ice cream and play games.

Later in the year, Bridgestone will continue their Driving Great Futures anniversary celebration with activities including:



10 passenger van donations for 10 Clubs across the country in celebration of 10 years of partnership

Bridgestone teammate volunteers teaching Club kids the importance of proper vehicle maintenance through the company's Car Care Academy program Promotion of the launch of BGCA's new "America Needs Club Kids" campaign in Bridgestone stores across the country

"When we began our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America 10 years ago, we could have never imagined the generosity it would inspire, or the number of lives it would impact," said Marko Ibrahim, President of Bridgestone Retail Operations. "Boys & Girls Clubs provide enrichment opportunities and environments that can shape bright futures, and we are grateful for the contributions of our customers and the commitment of our teammates over the past decade to help ensure countless kids and teens have a reliable way to get there."

"We're proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with Bridgestone," said Jim Clark, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to their support, more kids have safe, reliable access to the life-enhancing opportunities our Clubs provide."

In 2015, Bridgestone established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with the mission of making out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families. Through donations collected at the company's 2,200+ retail stores, Bridgestone has awarded more than 450 grants intended to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of new vans, as well as to help bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person Club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs.

For more information about the partnership, please visit BGCA/Bridgestone .

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world - more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States - including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

