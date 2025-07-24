India Selected To Host International Space Leaders For Karman Week 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bangalore is India's leading space and technology city, home to theand a flourishing startup and venture capital ecosystem. Karman Week 2025 will highlight, climate-focused space applications, and international cooperation. The program will include direct engagements with the Indian space sector, alongside curated cultural activities and a nature-based leadership retreat. These immersive experiences aim to build trust and foster collaboration across borders and sectors.

"Karman Week 2025 marks a significant moment for India's space ecosystem, and it's an honor for us to host it in Bangalore. It's an opportunity to highlight innovations emerging from India-particularly in space data and artificial intelligence-that are addressing global challenges in agriculture, climate, and sustainable development at scale," said Prateep Basu, Founder and CEO of SatSure. "As a Karman Fellow, I've seen the value of cross-border collaboration firsthand. We're excited to share India's journey and amplify conversations that turn vision into impact."

Karman Week constitutes yet another landmark for India's monumental 2025 in outer space affairs . Demonstrating the country's strengths in both technical capability and international cooperation, this year has seen the 100th launch from India's primary spaceport, the Global Conference on Space Exploration in New Delhi, a docking maneuver between two satellites in orbit (a feat only three other nations have achieved), and ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's groundbreaking mission as the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.

With the Karman-SatSure partnership coming to fruition, the Indian private space sector makes a bold new statement about its commitment to facilitating international cooperation and building on ISRO's legacy of peaceful use of outer space.

Now in its sixth edition, Karman Week has previously been held in countries including the United Arab Emirates, France, Maldives, and Bulgaria. The event is closed to the public and invitation-only, focused on deepening cooperation among the world's most responsible and influential space actors. Further program details will be released later in the year. For more information on the event or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] .

About The Karman Project

The Karman Project is a global non-profit foundation promoting peace and security in space through international cooperation. The foundation's unique convening power enables it to bring together public and private sector decision-makers to build common understandings and impactful projects that advance sustainability, education, science, security, and capacity building efforts. To date, The Karman Project's highly curated community of entrepreneurs, astronauts, space executives, researchers, and artists from over 70 nations has initiated projects serving the immediate needs of more than five million people worldwide. The foundation is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About SatSure Analytics India Private Limited (SatSure)

SatSure is one of the world's most comprehensive Earth Observation (EO) data refinery platforms. With capabilities spanning both upstream EOaaS infrastructure, through its wholly-owned subsidiary KaleidEO, and downstream analytics, SatSure delivers end-to-end, EO data-driven decision intelligence through industry-specific, contextual solutions that are scalable, accessible, and operationally meaningful. SatSure's subsidiary KaleidEO strengthens the EO ecosystem by developing high-resolution, multispectral EO payloads with edge computing capabilities. Together, SatSure and KaleidEO offer a full-stack EO value chain, built in India for the world, empowering emerging nations by equipping stakeholders with decision intelligence for faster, smarter, and more informed action.

