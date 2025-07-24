Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops New Security/Safety Feature For Firearms (SGM-331)


2025-07-24 10:02:07
PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a firearm safety feature that only allows the weapon to be fired by its

owner," said an inventor, from Brownsburg, Ind., "so I invented THE SMART TRIGGER. My design prevents criminals, children, and other unauthorized users from firing the weapon. Also, the weapon can be recovered if lost or stolen."

The invention provides a new safety feature for firearms. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized use of a weapon. It also would allow the owner to report a lost or stolen firearm. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for firearm owners.

THE SMART TRIGGER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Lateef Griffin at 317-384-8692 or email [email protected].

