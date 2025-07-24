Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Sawhorse (CTK-1518)

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved sawhorse that would provide full support and stability when cutting large boards all alone," said an inventor, from Minot, N.D., "so I invented the SAW HORSE EXTENSION. My design prevents struggles, and it eliminates the need for an assistant."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a sawhorse. In doing so, it would fully support large boards and other materials when cutting or welding. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen working construction, including carpenters, electricians, plumbers, welders, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CTK-1518, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

