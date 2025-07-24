123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Design For A Nut/Bolt (BDH-1029)
PITTSBURGH , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are plenty of items to help remove a nut that has already been stripped. I thought there should be a way to prevent the problem from happening in the first place," said an inventor,
from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the LOCKING NUT. My design prevents a nut/bolt from becoming stripped, thereby eliminating the time and hassle of dealing with stripped nuts/bolts."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a nut/bolt. In doing so, it prevents the nut/bolt from becoming stripped. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also eliminates the hassle associated with trying to remove a stripped nut/bolt. Additionally, the invention features a durable design that is easy to use.
The LOCKING NUT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or
marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Neville Elavia at 410- 340-8175 or email [email protected] .
