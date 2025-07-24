Kevin Lo Joins S2G Investments As Operating Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Most recently, Lo served as a senior advisor to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the U.S. Department of Defense, where he focused on advancing innovation in food security, synthetic biology, and artificial intelligence. Prior to that, he was a senior executive at Meta and Google, leading major connectivity and infrastructure programs designed to bring internet access to billions of people through space, high-altitude, and terrestrial systems.

At Google, Lo co-founded and led Google Fiber, which brought gigabit internet to U.S. consumers, and also led its wireless initiatives, including Google WiFi. Earlier in his career, Lo founded and sold two software companies and served as COO and CFO of the data center company NaviSite.

"I'm excited to join S2G at a time when so many visionary companies are reshaping the systems we rely on every day," said Lo. "S2G's cross-sector experience and flexible capital model offer a powerful platform for scaling solutions with real staying power. I'm looking forward to working with these teams to scale efficiently and responsibly as they tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges."

As Operating Partner, Lo will work with the S2G Investment Team to provide strategic and operational support across the firm's portfolio, advising leadership teams on commercialization, go-to-market strategy, technology development, and organizational growth. He currently serves on the boards of three S2G portfolio companies: IUNU, Arable, and Omeat.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kevin to the S2G team," said Chuck Templeton, Managing Partner at S2G. "Few people have the range to move between Silicon Valley, the Pentagon, and startup boardrooms. We're fortunate to have his experience and grit helping drive our mission forward."

