Embrace The Mess Of Modern Love With MUCHO

Toronto, ON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love often starts across the table, but sharing a meal can be equal parts awkward and endearing. From spilled salsa to late arrivals, things rarely go according to plan. But according to a new survey from MUCHO Burrito, Canadians are learning to embrace those moments.

In a playful look at the intersection of food and dating, MUCHO asked Canadians to share their messiest moments, and the results were telling:

A quarter (25%) of Canadians would kiss someone with burrito breath – and 49% say it depends on how into them they are.

24% say eating a burrito with a knife and fork is the 'ultimate relationship red flag' burrito behaviour.

87% are fine with finger licking, either because they find it genuine (41%) or say it depends on the overall impression (46%).

51% say messy moments made them fall more in love with someone – nearly double the national average of 28%.

Despite the 'icks,' MUCHO proves that food can be flirty, and the right bite can spark the right connection. These insights reveal the real, relatable, and, in hindsight, usually memorable moments.

“Relationships don't thrive on perfection,” said Jen Kirsch, relationship expert.“Whether it's an impromptu date that was a little chaotic, or if you literally spill something while eating your burrito, a little mess is endearing and even cheeky, if you call yourself out. The secret to a deeper connection when starting to date is to be authentically you.”

The survey is part of MUCHO Burrito's new“Love is Messy” campaign, which encourages Canadians to embrace the mess of real love and real food. MUCHO burritos, bowls, and tacos are fully loaded and handcrafted to order with the freshest in-house ingredients. From protein to toppings to spice levels, guests choose every element, allowing them to express their unique tastes and enjoy with those they love – whether it's date night or a catch up with friends. By leaning into shared meals, especially the hands-on, pass-the-napkins kind, MUCHO aims to bring people closer.

“At the heart of this campaign is a simple truth: food isn't perfect - and neither are the moments that surround it,” says Kristina Tran, Director of Marketing at MUCHO Burrito.“At MUCHO, we're leaning into the realness of it all. MUCHO is made to be fully loaded, fully loved, and unapologetically messy.”

To celebrate the mess, MUCHO will launch a nationwide Guest Appreciation Day on August 15 with a Buy One, Get One Free burrito offer - one for you, one for whoever brings the vibes. Available at participating MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada. Because nothing says“I love you” like a shared burrito and an extra napkin.

Limited time offers like the Ghost Pepper Burrito will also be heating up menus throughout the season.

About MUCHO Burrito

Founded in Canada in 2006, MUCHO Burrito is one of the country's largest premium Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brands with over 145 locations nationwide. Inspired by the bold flavours of Modern Mexicana, everything is prepared fresh daily using high-quality ingredients and fire-roasted techniques. MUCHO Burrito delivers convenience without compromising quality, with meals made with care and full of flavour. For more information or to find a location, visit muchoburrito.com.

About the Survey

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on July 17th, 2025, with 1,540 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panellists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

