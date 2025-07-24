C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income For Second Quarter And First Six Months

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOANO, Va., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CFFI), the holding company for C&F Bank, today reported consolidated net income of $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 54.3 percent compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The Corporation reported consolidated net income of $13.2 million for the first six months of 2025, an increase of 55.4 percent compared to $8.5 million for the first six months of 2024. The following table presents selected financial performance highlights for the periods indicated:

For The Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Consolidated net income (000's) $ 7,767 $ 5,034 $ 13,162 $ 8,469 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.37 $ 1.50 $ 4.03 $ 2.50 Annualized return on average assets 1.18 % 0.82 % 1.01 % 0.69 % Annualized return on average equity 13.06 % 9.31 % 11.23 % 7.82 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity1 14.70 % 10.72 % 12.72 % 9.01 %

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.



“We are very pleased with our strong second-quarter earnings,” said Tom Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&F Financial Corporation.“Our community banking segment delivered impressive loan and deposit growth, while our mortgage banking segment saw increased loan originations. Despite continued competition for auto loans, we are encouraged by the progress of our operational efficiency initiatives and ongoing technology investments at the consumer finance segment.

Looking ahead, we're optimistic about the second half of the year. In addition to the continued organic loan and deposit growth we expect at the community banking segment, we are excited about our recent expansion into Southwest Virginia. This strategic move extends our presence into key markets-including Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville and Blacksburg-and reinforces our position as a leading community bank serving the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Key highlights for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 are as follows.



Community banking segment loans grew $76.7 million, or 10.6 percent annualized, and $143.4 million, or 10.3 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;

Consumer finance segment loans decreased $5.4 million, or 2.3 percent annualized, and $17.0 million, or 3.5 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;

Deposits increased $85.5 million, or 7.9 percent annualized, and $150.3 million, or 7.1 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively;

Consolidated annualized net interest margin was 4.27 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.12 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 4.16 percent in the first quarter of 2025;

The community banking segment recorded a net reversal of provision for credit losses of $300,000 and a provision for credit losses of $450,000 for the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and recorded a net reversal of provision for credit losses of $200,000 and a provision for credit losses of $950,000 for the first six months of 2025 and 2024, respectively;

The consumer finance segment recorded provision for credit losses of $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and recorded provision for credit losses of $5.3 million and $5.1 million for the first six months of 2025 and 2024, respectively;

The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 2.42 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2025, compared to 2.21 percent for the first six months of 2024 and an annualized rate of 2.19 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.64 percent for the first quarter of 2025;

Mortgage banking segment loan originations increased $67.5 million, or 46.2 percent, to $213.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 and increased $99.8 million, or 87.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025; and The Corporation issued new subordinated notes with aggregate principal of $40.0 million on June 6, 2025. Concurrently, the Corporation repurchased previously issued subordinated notes with aggregate principal of $20.0 million.



Community Banking Segment. The community banking segment reported net income of $7.1 million and $12.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, respectively, compared to $4.6 million and $8.6 million for the same periods of 2024, due primarily to:



higher interest income resulting from higher average balances of loans and the effects of higher average interest rates on asset yields; and lower provision for credit losses due primarily to the resolution of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan that had carried a specific reserve, partially offset by provision related to loan growth;

partially offset by:



higher interest expense due primarily to higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower average rates on deposits; and higher marketing and advertising expenses related to the Corporation's strategic marketing initiative, which began in the second half of 2024.

Average loans increased $139.6 million, or 10.3 percent, for the second quarter of 2025 and increased $152.5 million, or 11.5 percent, for the first six months of 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, due primarily to growth in the construction, construction real estate and land acquisition and development segments of the loan portfolio. Average deposits increased $156.9 million, or 7.6 percent, for the second quarter of 2025 and increased $144.4 million, or 7.0 percent, for the first six months of 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, due primarily to higher balances of time deposits, noninterest-bearing demand deposits and saving and money market deposit accounts.

Average interest-earning asset yields were higher for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, compared to the same periods of 2024, due primarily to a shift in the mix of the loan portfolio towards higher-yielding loans, renewals of fixed rate loans originated during periods of lower interest rates and purchases of securities available for sale in the overall higher interest rate environment. Average costs of interest-bearing deposits were lower for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to decreases in interest rates paid on time deposits. Average costs of interest-bearing deposits were higher for the first six months of 2025, compared to the first six months of 2024, due primarily to the continued effects of a shift in the mix of deposits to higher cost time deposits, partially offset by decreases in interest rates paid on time deposits.

The community banking segment's nonaccrual loans were $1.1 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $333,000 at December 31, 2024. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2024 is due primarily to the downgrade of one residential mortgage relationship in the first quarter of 2025. The community banking segment recorded net reversals of provision for credit losses of $300,000 and $200,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, compared to provision for credit losses of $450,000 and $950,000 for the same periods of 2024. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses decreased to $17.2 million, compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.12 percent at June 30, 2025 from 1.20 percent at December 31, 2024. These decreases are due primarily to the resolution of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan that had carried a specific reserve and growth in loans with shorter expected lives, which resulted in lower estimated losses over the life of the loan, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio and changes in the forecast of key credit loss model assumptions. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected.

Mortgage Banking Segment. The mortgage banking segment reported net income of $985,000 and $1.4 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, respectively, compared to $376,000 and $670,000 for the same periods of 2024, due primarily to:



higher gains on sales of loans and higher mortgage banking fee income due to higher volume of mortgage loan originations; and higher mortgage lender services fee income;

partially offset by:



higher variable expenses tied to mortgage loan origination volume such as commissions and bonuses, reported in salaries and employee benefits; and lower reversal of provision for indemnifications.

Despite the sustained elevated level of mortgage interest rates, higher home prices and low levels of inventory, mortgage banking segment loan originations increased 46.2 percent and 36.2 percent for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2024. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $213.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, comprised of $197.2 million home purchases and $16.3 million refinancings, compared to $146.0 million, comprised of $134.3 million home purchases and $11.7 million refinancings, for the same period in 2024. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $327.3 million for the first six months of 2025, comprised of $298.9 million home purchases and $28.4 million refinancings, compared to $240.4 million, comprised of $221.1 million home purchases and $19.3 million refinancings, for the same period in 2024. Mortgage loan originations in the second quarter of 2025 increased $99.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 due in part to normal industry seasonal fluctuations. Mortgage loan segment originations include originations of loans sold to the community banking segment, at prices similar to those paid by third-party investors. These transactions are eliminated to reach consolidated totals.

During the second quarter and first six months of 2025, the mortgage banking segment recorded a reversal of provision for indemnification losses of $35,000 and $60,000, respectively, compared to a reversal of provision for indemnification losses of $135,000 and $275,000 in the same periods of 2024. The allowance for indemnifications was $1.29 million and $1.35 million at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The release of indemnification reserves in 2025 and 2024 was due primarily to lower volume of mortgage loan originations in recent years, improvement in the mortgage banking segment's assessment of borrower payment performance and other factors affecting expected losses on mortgage loans sold in the secondary market, such as time since origination. The releases in 2025 decreased compared to the same periods in 2024 due primarily to the increased mortgage loan originations in 2025 compared to 2024. Management believes that the indemnification reserve is sufficient to absorb losses related to loans that have been sold in the secondary market.

Consumer Finance Segment. The consumer finance segment reported net income of $539,000 and $765,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2025, compared to $894,000 and $831,000 for the same periods in 2024, due primarily to:



higher provision for credit losses due primarily to higher net charge-offs; and lower interest income resulting from lower average balances of loans, partially offset by higher loan yields;

partially offset by:



lower interest expense allocation on borrowings from the community banking segment as a result of lower average balances of borrowings; and lower salaries and employee benefits expense due to an effort to reduce overhead costs.

Average loans decreased $14.1 million, or 2.9 percent, for the second quarter of 2025 and decreased $11.2 million, or 2.4 percent, for the first six months of 2025, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024. The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 2.42 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2025, compared to 2.21 percent for the first six months of 2024, due primarily to an increase in delinquent loans, repossessions and the average amount charged-off when a loan was uncollectable. At June 30, 2025, total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans was 3.81 percent, compared to 3.90 percent at December 31, 2024, and 3.51 percent at June 30, 2024.

The consumer finance segment, at times, offers payment deferrals as a portfolio management technique to achieve higher ultimate cash collections on select loan accounts. A significant reliance on deferrals as a means of managing collections may result in a lengthening of the loss confirmation period, which would increase expectations of credit losses inherent in the portfolio. Average amounts of payment deferrals of automobile loans on a monthly basis, which are not included in delinquent loans, were 1.73 percent and 1.74 percent of average automobile loans outstanding during the second quarter and first six months of 2025, respectively, compared to 1.58 percent and 1.60 percent during the same periods during 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $22.4 million at June 30, 2025 and $22.7 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 4.85 percent at June 30, 2025 compared to 4.86 percent at December 31, 2024. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected. If loan performance deteriorates resulting in further elevated delinquencies or net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses may increase in future periods.

Liquidity. The objective of the Corporation's liquidity management is to ensure the continuous availability of funds to satisfy the credit needs of our customers and the demands of our depositors, creditors and investors. Uninsured deposits represent an estimate of amounts above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance coverage limit of $250,000. As of June 30, 2025, the Corporation's uninsured deposits were approximately $677.7 million, or 30.0 percent of total deposits. Excluding intercompany cash holdings and municipal deposits, which are secured with pledged securities, amounts uninsured were approximately $536.1 million, or 23.8 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025. The Corporation's liquid assets, which include cash and due from banks, interest-bearing deposits at other banks and nonpledged securities available for sale, were $373.7 million and borrowing availability was $576.4 million as of June 30, 2025, which in total exceed uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany cash holdings and secured municipal deposits, by $414.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

In addition to deposits, the Corporation utilizes short-term and long-term borrowings as sources of funds. Short-term borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) may be used to fund the Corporation's day-to-day operations. Short-term borrowings also include securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Total borrowings increased to $146.1 million at June 30, 2025 from $122.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in the Corporation's subordinated debt, increased borrowings from the FHLB and fluctuations in balances of repurchase agreements with commercial deposit customers.

Additional sources of liquidity available to the Corporation include cash flows from operations, loan payments and payoffs, deposit growth, maturities, calls and sales of securities, the issuance of brokered certificates of deposit and the capacity to borrow additional funds.

Capital and Dividends. During the second quarter of 2025, the Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share. This dividend, which was paid to shareholders on July 1, 2025, represents a payout ratio of 19.4 percent of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital levels and requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total consolidated equity increased $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, due primarily to net income and lower unrealized losses in the market value of securities available for sale, which are recognized as a component of other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid on the Corporation's common stock. The Corporation's securities available for sale are fixed income debt securities and their unrealized loss position is a result of increased market interest rates since they were purchased. The Corporation expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest. Unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Corporation or C&F Bank. The accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the Corporation's securities available for sale, net of deferred income taxes, decreased to $19.9 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $23.7 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to fluctuations in debt security market interest rates and a decrease in the balance of securities available for sale in an unrealized loss position as a result of maturities, calls and paydowns.

As of June 30, 2025, the most recent notification from the FDIC categorized C&F Bank as well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action. To be categorized as well capitalized under regulations applicable at June 30, 2025, C&F Bank was required to maintain minimum total risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, CET1 risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios. In addition to the regulatory risk-based capital requirements, C&F Bank must maintain a capital conservation buffer of additional capital of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets as required by the Basel III capital rules. The Corporation and C&F Bank exceeded these ratios at June 30, 2025. For additional information, see“Capital Ratios” below. The above mentioned ratios are not impacted by unrealized losses on securities available for sale. In the event that all of these unrealized losses become realized into earnings, the Corporation and C&F Bank would both continue to exceed minimum capital requirements, including the capital conservation buffer, and be considered well capitalized.

The Corporation has a share repurchase program that was authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Corporation's common stock, effective January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 (the 2025 Repurchase Program). During the second quarter of 2025, the Corporation did not make any repurchases of its common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

About C&F Financial Corporation. The Corporation's common stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CFFI. The common stock closed at a price of $69.18 per share on July 23, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the book value per share of the Corporation was $74.21 and the tangible book value per share was $66.12. For more information about the Corporation's tangible book value per share, which is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and five commercial loan offices located throughout Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are available on the Corporation's website at .

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the Corporation conform to GAAP in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the Corporation's performance. These may include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE), adjusted ROTCE, tangible book value per share, price to tangible book value ratio, and the following fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) measures: interest income on loans-FTE, interest income on securities-FTE, total interest income-FTE and net interest income-FTE. Interest on tax-exempt loans and securities is presented on a taxable-equivalent basis (which converts the income on loans and investments for which no income taxes are paid to the equivalent yield as if income taxes were paid) using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21 percent that was applicable for all periods presented.

Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of interest income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of balances of intangible assets, including goodwill, that vary significantly between institutions, and tax benefits that are not consistent across different opportunities for investment. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more important than, GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation to evaluate and measure the Corporation's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Corporation's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Corporation's management, and reflect management's current views with respect to certain events that could have an impact on the Corporation's future financial performance. These statements, including without limitation statements made in Mr. Cherry's quote and statements regarding future interest rates and conditions in the Corporation's industries and markets, relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact, may express“belief,”“intention,”“expectation,”“potential” and similar expressions, and may use the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“intend,”“target,”“should,”“could,” or similar expressions. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding expected future operations and financial performance, expected trends in yields on loans, expected future recovery of investments in debt securities, future dividend payments, deposit trends, charge-offs and delinquencies, changes in cost of funds and net interest margin and items affecting net interest margin, strategic business initiatives and the anticipated effects thereof, changes in interest rates and the effects thereof on net interest income, mortgage loan originations, expectations regarding C&F Bank's regulatory risk-based capital requirement levels, technology initiatives, our diversified business strategy, asset quality, credit quality, adequacy of allowances for credit losses and the level of future charge-offs, market interest rates and housing inventory and resulting effects in mortgage loan origination volume, sources of liquidity, adequacy of the reserve for indemnification losses related to loans sold in the secondary market, the effect of future market and industry trends, the effects of future interest rate fluctuations, cybersecurity risks, and inflation. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Corporation include, but are not limited to, changes in:



interest rates, such as volatility in short-term interest rates or yields on U.S. Treasury bonds, fluctuations in interest rates following actions by the Federal Reserve and increases or volatility in mortgage interest rates

general business conditions, as well as conditions within the financial markets

general economic conditions, including unemployment levels, inflation rates, supply chain disruptions and slowdowns in economic growth

general market conditions, including disruptions due to pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, changes in trade policy and the implementation of tariffs, war and other military conflicts or other major events, or the prospect of these events

average loan and securities yields and average costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings

financial services industry conditions, including bank failures or concerns involving liquidity

labor market conditions, including attracting, hiring, training, motivating and retaining qualified employees

the legislative and regulatory climate, regulatory initiatives with respect to financial institutions, products and services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the CFPB) and the regulatory and enforcement activities of the CFPB

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the FDIC, U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the effect of these policies on interest rates and business in our markets

demand for financial services in the Corporation's market areas

the value of securities held in the Corporation's investment portfolios

the quality or composition of the loan portfolios and the value of the collateral securing those loans

the inventory level, demand and fluctuations in the pricing of used automobiles, including sales prices of repossessed vehicles

the level of automobile loan delinquencies or defaults and our ability to repossess automobiles securing delinquent automobile finance installment contracts

the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses

the level of indemnification losses related to mortgage loans sold

demand for loan products

deposit flows

the strength of the Corporation's counterparties

the availability of lines of credit from the FHLB and other counterparties

the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closing of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Corporation has commercial or deposit relationships

competition from both banks and non-banks, including competition in the automobile finance and marine and recreational vehicle finance markets

services provided by, or the level of the Corporation's reliance upon third parties for key services

the commercial and residential real estate markets, including changes in property values

the demand for residential mortgages and conditions in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets

the Corporation's technology initiatives and other strategic initiatives

the Corporation's branch expansion, relocation and consolidation plans

cyber threats, attacks or events

C&F Bank's product offerings accounting principles, policies and guidelines, and elections made by the Corporation thereunder.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For additional information on risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein, see the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed with the SEC. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

C&F Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited) Financial Condition 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 6/30/2024 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 62,289 $ 49,423 $ 28,433 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 434,506 418,625 404,758 Loans held for sale, at fair value 44,757 20,112 33,716 Loans, net: Community Banking segment 1,513,082 1,436,226 1,369,912 Consumer Finance segment 439,005 444,085 454,921 Total assets 2,686,392 2,563,374 2,492,100 Deposits 2,256,314 2,170,860 2,106,062 Repurchase agreements 20,642 28,994 25,047 Other borrowings 125,493 93,615 93,753 Total equity 240,916 226,970 219,099





For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Results of Operations 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Interest income $ 37,407 $ 34,312 $ 73,395 $ 67,020 Interest expense 10,899 10,484 21,877 20,034 Provision for credit losses: Community Banking segment (300 ) 450 (200 ) 950 Consumer Finance segment 2,400 2,100 5,300 5,100 Noninterest income: Gains on sales of loans 2,458 1,701 4,305 2,989 Other 7,390 5,623 13,116 11,827 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,846 13,452 28,329 27,704 Other 9,784 8,921 19,360 17,819 Income tax expense 1,859 1,195 2,988 1,760 Net income 7,767 5,034 13,162 8,469 Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) amounts1 Interest income on loans-FTE 33,768 31,460 66,196 61,096 Interest income on securities-FTE 3,530 2,977 6,876 6,075 Total interest income-FTE 37,711 34,600 73,987 67,593 Net interest income-FTE 26,812 24,116 52,110 47,559

________________________

1For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Yield Analysis Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Loans: Community banking segment $ 1,499,272 $ 20,893 5.59 % $ 1,359,703 $ 18,543 5.48 % Mortgage banking segment 45,948 731 6.38 34,240 533 6.26 Consumer finance segment 464,193 12,144 10.49 478,296 12,384 10.41 Total loans 2,009,413 33,768 6.74 1,872,239 31,460 6.76 Securities: Taxable 342,023 2,325 2.72 337,050 1,857 2.20 Tax-exempt 120,281 1,205 4.01 119,626 1,120 3.75 Total securities 462,304 3,530 3.05 456,676 2,977 2.61 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 48,237 413 3.43 23,239 163 2.82 Total earning assets 2,519,954 37,711 6.00 2,352,154 34,600 5.91 Allowance for credit losses (41,284 ) (40,837 ) Total non-earning assets 157,307 153,002 Total assets $ 2,635,977 $ 2,464,319 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 312,905 476 0.61 $ 321,070 476 0.60 Savings and money market deposit accounts 522,453 1,530 1.17 474,613 1,074 0.91 Certificates of deposit 830,425 7,547 3.65 751,973 7,700 4.12 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,665,783 9,553 2.30 1,547,656 9,250 2.40 Borrowings: Repurchase agreements 23,920 85 1.43 25,113 97 1.55 Other borrowings 99,162 1,261 5.09 100,633 1,137 4.52 Total borrowings 123,082 1,346 4.38 125,746 1,234 3.93 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,788,865 10,899 2.44 1,673,402 10,484 2.52 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 568,372 529,608 Other liabilities 40,917 45,023 Total liabilities 2,398,154 2,248,033 Equity 237,823 216,286 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,635,977 $ 2,464,319 Net interest income $ 26,812 $ 24,116 Interest rate spread 3.56 % 3.39 % Interest expense to average earning assets 1.73 % 1.79 % Net interest margin 4.27 % 4.12 %





For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Yield Analysis Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Loans: Community banking segment $ 1,483,501 $ 40,858 5.55 % $ 1,330,981 $ 35,874 5.42 % Mortgage banking segment 33,527 1,071 6.44 25,970 814 6.30 Consumer finance segment 464,856 24,267 10.53 476,072 24,408 10.31 Total loans 1,981,884 66,196 6.74 1,833,023 61,096 6.70 Securities: Taxable 340,744 4,518 2.65 351,146 3,837 2.19 Tax-exempt 119,661 2,358 3.94 120,274 2,238 3.72 Total securities 460,405 6,876 2.99 471,420 6,075 2.58 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 52,012 915 3.55 25,828 422 3.29 Total earning assets 2,494,301 73,987 5.98 2,330,271 67,593 5.83 Allowance for credit losses (40,947 ) (40,565 ) Total non-earning assets 155,937 154,902 Total assets $ 2,609,291 $ 2,444,608 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 322,569 1,076 0.67 $ 328,320 1,029 0.63 Savings and money market deposit accounts 505,926 2,735 1.09 479,629 2,135 0.90 Certificates of deposit 826,211 15,511 3.79 728,570 14,616 4.03 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,654,706 19,322 2.35 1,536,519 17,780 2.33 Borrowings: Repurchase agreements 26,044 198 1.53 26,555 208 1.57 Other borrowings 96,394 2,357 4.89 89,539 2,046 4.57 Total borrowings 122,438 2,555 4.18 116,094 2,254 3.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,777,144 21,877 2.48 1,652,613 20,034 2.44 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 556,923 530,747 Other liabilities 40,896 44,573 Total liabilities 2,374,963 2,227,933 Equity 234,328 216,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,609,291 $ 2,444,608 Net interest income $ 52,110 $ 47,559 Interest rate spread 3.50 % 3.39 % Interest expense to average earning assets 1.77 % 1.73 % Net interest margin 4.21 % 4.10 %





6/30/2025 Funding Sources Capacity Outstanding Available Unsecured federal funds agreements $ 75,000 $ - $ 75,000 Borrowings from FHLB 267,278 52,000 215,278 Borrowings from Federal Reserve Bank 286,137 - 286,137 Total $ 628,415 $ 52,000 $ 576,415





Asset Quality 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Community Banking Total loans $ 1,530,275 $ 1,453,605 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,075 $ 333 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 17,193 $ 17,379 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.02 % ACL to total loans 1.12 % 1.20 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 1,599.35 % 5,218.92 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer Finance Total loans $ 461,390 $ 466,793 Nonaccrual loans $ 697 $ 614 Repossessed assets $ 925 $ 779 ACL $ 22,385 $ 22,708 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.15 % 0.13 % ACL to total loans 4.85 % 4.86 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 3,211.62 % 3,698.37 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans 2.42 % 2.62 %





For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Other Performance Data 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Net Income (Loss): Community Banking $ 7,116 $ 4,571 $ 12,561 $ 8,583 Mortgage Banking 985 376 1,416 670 Consumer Finance 539 894 765 831 Other1 (873 ) (807 ) (1,580 ) (1,615 ) Total $ 7,767 $ 5,034 $ 13,162 $ 8,469 Net income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 7,691 $ 5,007 $ 13,059 $ 8,408 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.37 $ 1.50 $ 4.03 $ 2.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,238,765 3,343,192 3,236,849 3,357,063 Annualized return on average assets 1.18 % 0.82 % 1.01 % 0.69 % Annualized return on average equity 13.06 % 9.31 % 11.23 % 7.82 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity2 14.70 % 10.72 % 12.72 % 9.01 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.92 $ 0.88 Mortgage loan originations - Mortgage Banking $ 213,523 $ 146,010 $ 327,273 $ 240,356 Mortgage loans sold - Mortgage Banking 196,878 135,227 303,309 221,306

________________________

1 Includes results of the holding company that are not allocated to the business segments and elimination of inter-segment activity.

2 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Market Ratios 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Market value per share $ 61.73 $ 71.25 Book value per share $ 74.21 $ 70.00 Price to book value ratio 0.83 1.02 Tangible book value per share1 $ 66.12 $ 61.86 Price to tangible book value ratio1 0.93 1.15 Price to earnings ratio (ttm) 8.17 11.86

________________________

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Minimum Capital Capital Ratios 6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Requirements 3 C&F Financial Corporation 1 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.0 % 14.1 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.0 % 11.9 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.8 % 10.7 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.8 % 4.0 % C&F Bank 2 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.8 % 13.5 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.6 % 12.3 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.6 % 12.3 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.3 % 10.1 % 4.0 %

________________________

1 The Corporation, a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance, is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Corporation's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

2 All ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. All ratios at December 31, 2024 are presented as filed.

3 The ratios presented for minimum capital requirements are those to be considered adequately capitalized.

For The Quarter Ended For The Six Months Ended 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Average total equity, as reported $ 237,823 $ 216,286 $ 234,328 $ 216,675 Average goodwill (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) Average other intangible assets (1,045 ) (1,301 ) (1,081 ) (1,333 ) Average noncontrolling interest (652 ) (602 ) (696 ) (656 ) Average tangible common equity $ 210,935 $ 189,192 $ 207,360 $ 189,495 Net income $ 7,767 $ 5,034 $ 13,162 $ 8,469 Amortization of intangibles 63 65 125 130 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (76 ) (27 ) (103 ) (61 ) Net tangible income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 7,754 $ 5,072 $ 13,184 $ 8,538 Annualized return on average equity, as reported 13.06 % 9.31 % 11.23 % 7.82 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity 14.70 % 10.72 % 12.72 % 9.01 %





For The Quarter Ended For The Six Months Ended 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 6/30/2025 6/30/2024 Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income 1 Interest income on loans $ 33,716 $ 31,407 $ 66,098 $ 60,993 FTE adjustment 52 53 98 103 FTE interest income on loans $ 33,768 $ 31,460 $ 66,196 $ 61,096 Interest income on securities $ 3,278 $ 2,742 $ 6,382 $ 5,605 FTE adjustment 252 235 494 470 FTE interest income on securities $ 3,530 $ 2,977 $ 6,876 $ 6,075 Total interest income $ 37,407 $ 34,312 $ 73,395 $ 67,020 FTE adjustment 304 288 592 573 FTE interest income $ 37,711 $ 34,600 $ 73,987 $ 67,593 Net interest income $ 26,508 $ 23,828 $ 51,518 $ 46,986 FTE adjustment 304 288 592 573 FTE net interest income $ 26,812 $ 24,116 $ 52,110 $ 47,559

____________________

1 Assuming a tax rate of 21%.

6/30/2025 12/31/2024 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 240,313 $ 226,360 Goodwill (25,191 ) (25,191 ) Other intangible assets (1,022 ) (1,147 ) Tangible equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 214,100 $ 200,022 Shares outstanding 3,238,085 3,233,672 Book value per share $ 74.21 $ 70.00 Tangible book value per share $ 66.12 $ 61.86





Contact: Jason Long, CFO and Secretary (804) 843-2360