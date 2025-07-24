Palm Health Opens Doors To New Patients Seeking Innovative Primary Care Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palm Health Welcomes New Patients to Experience Cutting-Edge Direct Primary Care

Jacksonville, FL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Health, Florida's leading tech-forward Direct Primary Care (DPC) and medical weight loss clinic, is now open and accepting new patients. Located in Jacksonville, Palm Health is redefining primary care by offering a unique blend of modern innovation and personalized healthcare services. Under the leadership of Dr. Shane Grindle, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and obesity medicine expert, the clinic specializes in weight loss and hormone replacement therapies.









Now Accepting New Patients

Dr. Grindle, the founder of Palm Health, has been at the forefront of integrating AI-driven clinical strategies into patient care. His approach not only enhances the efficiency of healthcare delivery but also empowers patients through education and personalized treatment plans. This innovative model eliminates the complexities of traditional insurance, providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions to the community.

"Our mission at Palm Health is to transform the way primary care is delivered," said Dr. Shane Grindle. "By focusing on personalized care and leveraging advanced technology, we aim to provide our patients with the tools they need to achieve optimal health outcomes."

Palm Health's services extend beyond conventional primary care. The clinic offers comprehensive programs in hormone optimization, metabolic health, and chronic disease management. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of patients, ensuring they receive holistic and effective care.

Patients at Palm Health benefit from a care model that prioritizes their individual health goals. The clinic's commitment to patient-centered care is evident in its approach to treatment, which is as compassionate as it is cutting-edge. By removing the red tape associated with insurance models, Palm Health provides a seamless healthcare experience that is both innovative and accessible.

As Palm Health opens its doors to new patients, it continues to set a new standard in primary care. With a focus on education and empowerment, the clinic is dedicated to helping patients navigate their health journeys with confidence and clarity. Dr. Grindle's work has been recognized across media, academia, and national healthcare circles, further solidifying Palm Health's reputation as a leader in the healthcare industry.

About Palm Health

Dr. Shane Grindle, DNP, APRN, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner, obesity medicine expert, and founder of Palm Health-Florida's premier tech-forward Direct Primary Care (DPC) and medical weight loss clinic. Located in Jacksonville Florida, Palm Health blends modern innovation with personalized care, offering affordable access to services like hormone optimization, metabolic health, and chronic disease management without the red tape of traditional insurance models. Recognized for pioneering AI-driven clinical strategies and empowering patients through education, Dr. Grindle leads a care model that's as compassionate as it is cutting-edge. His work has been featured across media, academia, and national healthcare circles, helping redefine what primary care can-and should-look like in the 21st century.

