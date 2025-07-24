Denny's Slams Into Summer With All New Merch And Collectible Mugs, Plus Breakfast Slams® Starting At $6.99

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diner fans can grab their slammin' summer fits and collectible mugs at DinerDrip.com

Spartanburg, SC, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's Suns Out, Slam's Out, diner fans! Denny's has dropped all new merchandise on , including nostalgic summer fits and 4 Under $10 collectible mugs. Available now and while supplies last, fans can rep their love for Denny's in style. Whether sipping coffee or soaking up the sun, the latest merch is a must-have for breakfast lovers everywhere!

For coffee connoisseurs, start the morning in style with new collectible summer mugs. Fans can choose from four different designs, all under $10. Featuring iconic Denny's colors and fun phrases like 'Suns Out, Slams Out,' the 16-oz stainless steel mugs are perfect for on-the-go or take with you to Denny's and enjoy breakfast Slams starting at $6.99. Fans can also keep an eye out for surprise giveaways on Denny's Instagram .

“We're inviting everyone to tap into the nostalgia of late-night laughs, the shared stories, and the carefree schedule of summer,” said Meredith Thorton, Denny's Vice President of Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications.“Paired with our 4 Slams starting at an unbelievable price of $6.99, guests can find everything they need at Denny's this summer-craveable food and comfy, collectible merch at an unbeatable value.”

Guests looking to unlock savings this summer can take advantage of Denny's 4 Slams for Under $10 offer, with Slams starting at just $6.99 and never over $10. Bursting with seasonal and chocolate flavors, fans can choose from the Red, White and Berry Everyday Value Slam®, Choconana Everyday Value Slam®, Super Slam®, and Everyday Value Slam®. Available all day, every day, fans can enjoy crave-worthy meals without stretching their wallet.

For more information on Denny's merchandise and to learn more about the 4 Slams Under $10 deal and other offers, visit

###

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 26, 2025, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,491 restaurants, 1,430 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Attachment

Denny's NEW Summer Merchandise

CONTACT: Denny's Media Team Denny's 864-597-8005 ...