Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In South Lake Tahoe, CA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Kyra HeirichSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch in South Lake Tahoe, CA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Kyra Heirich will be serving South Lake Tahoe and the surrounding communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.“It is my wish that every family in South Lake Tahoe become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Karen Whala, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“As an ER doctor in an area with no ER, I wanted to find a way to utilize my skills in a different way. I pride myself on my ability to guide owners through the end-of-life/euthanasia process and appreciate being able to offer families the opportunity to say goodbye in a meaningful and peaceful way," says Dr. Kyra Heirich.Dr. Heirich grew up in the Bay Area surrounded by a menagerie of pets and went on to captain the UC Davis dressage team during her undergraduate years. She later earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University and has since built a diverse career spanning emergency medicine, general practice, and shelter surgery. Her experience across Michigan, Colorado, and California has given her a profound understanding of the emotional and medical complexities involved in end-of-life care.Now serving the South Lake Tahoe area, Dr. Heirich is passionate about helping pets pass peacefully at home while supporting the emotional needs of the entire family. She brings warmth, empathy, and deep clinical expertise to every visit, having counseled hundreds of families through this deeply personal journey.Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Heirich enjoys skiing, rock climbing, and embracing all that the Sierra Nevada has to offer. She shares her life with two beloved dogs: Delilah, a snow-loving shepherd/cattle dog mix, and Ruthie Barker Ginsberg, a chihuahua she rescued during an overnight ER shift.With CodaPet, Dr. Heirich continues to fulfill her calling, helping families navigate one of life's most difficult moments with compassion, care, and dignity.Dr. Heirich serves South Lake Tahoe, Echo Lake, Twin Bridges, Tahoma, Markleeville, Kyburz, Homewood, Tahoe City, Kirkwood, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Olympic Valley, Kings Beach and the surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $375 in South Lake Tahoe. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Codapet: A Peaceful Passing At Home

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.